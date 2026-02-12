Storiafilms CEO Questions Europe’s Willingness to Embrace AI Film-making.

Storia

Storiafilms CEO Avi Ghosh challenges Europe to embrace AI filmmaking at Berlinale 2026 EFM. Cut costs, boost quality & explore collaborations!

With enhancements hitting the market almost daily, European film-makers now have an opportunity to dramatically reduce production times, production costs and significantly enhance the quality of films” — Avi Ghosh

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, February 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Speaking on the eve of the European Film Market taking place at the Berlinale 2026, Storiafilms.ai CEO, Avi Ghosh, questioned Europe’s readiness to grow its film industry through using AI. He challenged Europe’s film-makers and authorities to demonstrate their openness and commitment to AI film-making.

‘Across Asia - India, China, Japan - AI tools in film-making are already commonplace. With enhancements and competitive options hitting the market almost daily, European film-makers are now faced with an unprecedented opportunity to dramatically reduce production times, production costs and significantly enhance the quality of their films,’ said Avi Ghosh.

When questioned about Europe’s biggest challenges for its film industry, he said,’First off, here in Europe we don’t have a single film industry - we have many. Perhaps, because of linguistics, perhaps, because of national pride - and despite the ideal of a united Europe - our industry here in Europe is fragmented. This means that funding is diluted or dissipated - scarce.’

‘I am in talks with organisations and cities across Europe to build film production hubs and centres of AI Film-Making expertise. This is exciting - really exciting. But it’s inefficient if we are to compete with the rest of the world,’ he concluded.

The European Film Market (EFM) 2026 is the Berlinale’s industry platform and one of the world’s leading B2B audiovisual events. The market and its expanded industry programme takes place in Berlin in mid‑February, bringing together international buyers, sales agents, producers, financiers, and decision‑makers across the global film and television ecosystem.

Over the course of EFM, Storia will hold talks with producers, directors, VFX experts and film production heads to explore how AI film-making can deliver against the quality standards of the European markets and help offset costs for the industry while enhancing award-potential and revenues.

Opportunities for industry professionals

Meetings with Storia at EFM will offer attendees the chance to:

Exchange insights on how AI tools are already being used to analyze scripts, optimize shoot-planning, and manage complex schedules in film and series production. Eg: Remove Unwanted Objects from Video.

Explore case‑study style demonstrations of AI‑enhanced editorial pipelines, from intelligent rough‑cut assembly to localization and versioning for international releases.

Discuss potential collaborations, co‑development of AI‑native projects, and tailored workflows for partners working across theatrical, streaming, and branded content.

These conversations will be grounded in specific use cases, including scenarios where AI has the potential to deliver measurable efficiency gains while preserving the creative priorities of writers, directors, editors, and designers. By focusing on real production challenges rather than speculative applications, Storia aims to provide producers and partners with a clear understanding of where AI can add value today and how it might influence their planning over the coming years.

The team is also interested in hearing from producers and creators about their own experiments and constraints, contributing to a broader industry dialogue on how AI adoption can be aligned with sustainable financing, fair labour practices, and audience expectations. This exchange‑driven approach reflects the spirit of the EFM Industry Programme, which in 2026 places innovation, cross‑sector collaboration, and IP‑driven development at the centre of its agenda.

About Storia

Storia is an AI video production company that collaborates with studios, production outfits, and independent creators to design end‑to‑end workflows for contemporary screen storytelling. Working across development, production, and post‑production, the company combines human creative teams with AI‑powered tools to help partners deliver high‑quality visuals, manage resources more effectively, and experiment with new narrative forms.

Industry professionals attending EFM 2026 who wish to schedule a meeting with Storia’s CEO and team can request a time through the official website of Storia or drop a mail to info@storiafilms.ai.

