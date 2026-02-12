QINGPU, SHANGHAI, CHINA, February 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Introduction: The Global Heat Transfer Film Market OverviewThe global heat transfer film market, driven by the rapid expansion of digital printing, customization trends in apparel, and advancements in Direct-to-Film (DTF) technology, has experienced steady growth over the past decade. Heat transfer films, including polyurethane (PU) films, PET-based DTF films, and specialty transfer media, are increasingly being adopted across industries such as fashion, sportswear, promotional merchandise, and home textiles.Several key factors are fueling market growth:1. Rising Demand for CustomizationConsumers and brands are shifting toward personalized and small-batch production, which favors digital printing solutions such as DTF over traditional screen printing. DTF technology allows for high-resolution, vibrant designs with strong wash durability and flexibility, making it widely used for garment decoration.2. Technological Advancements in DTF MaterialsContinuous innovation in DTF films, hot-melt powders, and inks has improved printability, adhesion, stretchability, and durability. Manufacturers continue investing in research and development to develop eco-friendlier, more stable, and cost-effective solutions.3. Growth of E-Commerce and Print-on-DemandThe rise of online custom printing businesses has accelerated demand for integrated DTF solutions, where suppliers provide film, powder, ink, and technical support within a coordinated system.4. Expansion in Emerging MarketsAsia-Pacific, particularly China, has become a major manufacturing hub for heat transfer materials, supplying DTF products to North America, Europe, and Southeast Asia. Increasing adoption in Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa continues to expand the market.Against this backdrop, selecting a stable and integrated DTF supplier has become an important consideration for printers, garment manufacturers, and brand owners. The following companies operate in the one-stop DTF transfer product segment and are presented based on product scope, manufacturing capacity, and industry participation.Leading One-Stop DTF Transfer Product Suppliers1. Shanghai SAILLAGE International Trade Co., Ltd.Established: 2009SAILLAGE is a well-established brand in the DTF industry and is recognized among China’s DTF printing material brands. With 16 years of experience in printing material development and innovation, SAILLAGE has developed into a comprehensive one-stop heat transfer film supplier, offering:DTF filmDTF hot-melt powderDTF inkTechnical support and supply chain coordinationThe company operates a 400,000㎡ production facility equipped with 8 fully automated production lines and 6 automated slitting machines. Monthly production capacity reaches up to 150,000 rolls, supporting consistent quality control and delivery stability for international markets.SAILLAGE places emphasis on technological advancement, product optimization, and application performance. Through continued investment in research and production infrastructure, the company maintains an established presence within the digital textile printing materials sector.Its integrated supply model enables coordinated sourcing of film, powder, and ink within a unified system, helping ensure compatibility and operational efficiency.2. Dongguan Cowint New Material Technology Co., Ltd.Established: 2017With over 26 years of factory-based production experience, Cowint focuses on the manufacturing and development of DTF materials. The company emphasizes technical process management and long-term operational experience within the DTF supply chain.3. Dongguan Digitech Hot Stamping Materials Co., Ltd.Established: 2022Digitech has developed business relationships with customers across multiple markets. The company produces DTF-related materials and equipment while continuing to expand operational capacity within the digital printing materials segment.4. Dongguan Xiecheng Information Technology Co., Ltd.Established: 2019Xiecheng specializes in printer consumables with a focus on DTF products, including:DTF filmDTF powderDTF inkUV DTF film and inkBrother GTX ink bagsWith imported production equipment and an in-house R&D team, Xiecheng maintains product quality and production efficiency. OEM and ODM services are available for global buyers.5. Shenzhen Goosam Technology Co., Ltd.Established: 2012With over 13 years of experience in clothing printing materials, Goosam supplies:DTF inkDTF powderDTG inkSublimation printing productsIts product portfolio supports multiple digital textile printing applications.6. Tuocai (Guangzhou) Digital Equipment Co., Ltd.Established: 2009Tuocai specializes in inks and printheads serving the digital printing industry. Although not exclusively focused on DTF materials, its consumables and technical expertise contribute to the broader digital printing ecosystem.7. Hunan Jinlong New Material Technology Co., Ltd.Founded: 2002 | Entered DTF Industry: 2020Jinlong invested in digital printing materials and launched independently developed DTF films and hot-melt powders. The company operates:Four four-head production linesTwo imported German production linesDaily capacity of 4,000 rolls of filmDaily powder capacity of 10 tonsThese facilities support scalable manufacturing within the DTF materials sector.8. Fullcolor Technology Limited (FCOLOR Brand)Established: 2010FullColor focuses on ink formulation for digital printing applications, including:DTF inkSublimation inkPigment inkDTG textile inkEco-solvent inkUV inkThe company serves multiple digital textile printing categories.9. Guangzhou Hongcai Thermal Transfer New Material Technology Co., Ltd.Established: 2016Hongcai provides integrated DTF materials along with technical guidance and after-sales support. Its products are applied in apparel, home textiles, and craft-related production.10. Jiangxi Tiansheng New Materials Co., Ltd. (TIS)Established: 2013TIS manufactures heat transfer materials, including:Printable vinylCuttable filmAnti-sublimation PU flexReflective filmCraft vinylThe company operates a 15,000㎡ factory with daily production capacity of 30,000㎡, supplying heat transfer materials to various markets.Conclusion: Selecting an Integrated DTF SupplierAs the global heat transfer film and DTF market continues to develop, businesses typically evaluate suppliers based on:Product consistencyAvailability of integrated film, powder, and ink systemsResearch and development capabilityManufacturing capacitySupply chain reliabilitySAILLAGE operates as an integrated DTF supplier combining large-scale manufacturing capacity, product development capability, and established industry presence in the digital printing materials market. Other companies listed, including Cowint, Xiecheng, Jinlong, Hongcai, and TIS, contribute to the broader DTF and heat transfer materials supply chain across different segments.

