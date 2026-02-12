Ramadan 2026: Muslim Pro Launches 'Ramadan Re:Charge' to Support Sustained Faith Engagement Worldwide

Muslim Pro Launches Ramadan Recharge for Ramadan 2026

SINGAPORE, February 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As Ramadan 2026 approaches, Muslim Pro has introduced Ramadan Re:Charge, a global initiative designed to support sustained engagement with faith through a combination of technology, reflective content, community features, and real-world activations.The initiative is shaped by a widely observed reality: while intention is often strong at the beginning of the holy month, sustaining momentum can become more challenging as daily responsibilities and fatigue set in. Ramadan Re:Charge prioritises continuity and presence over rigid routines or idealised expectations, supporting faith as it is lived across different rhythms of spiritual practice.With more than 180 million downloads globally, Muslim Pro continues to see strong participation from its worldwide community across content creation, shared reflection, and cause-driven initiatives, particularly during Ramadan.“Ramadan Re:Charge reflects how we think about growth — supporting sustained engagement by building trust, relevance, and continuity, rather than focusing on short-term spikes in activity,” said Nafees Khundker, Chief Executive Officer & Group Managing Director of Muslim Pro.“At Muslim Pro, we don’t question the intention or desire of Muslims to practise their faith, especially during Ramadan. What we recognise is that sustaining that intention over the course of the month can be challenging when people are balancing multiple responsibilities.“This initiative responds to that reality. It supports faith as it is lived — not through fixed routines or idealised standards — but in ways that are realistic, personal and compassionate. Whether someone is deeply engaged or finding their way back, our role is to provide tools, content and community that help them stay connected, without pressure or comparison. Our role is to remove that pressure and make it clear that faith is not diminished by interruption. Returning, even in small ways, still matters. Progress should be measured by continuity, not perfection.”A FRAMEWORK GROUNDED IN EVERYDAY SPIRITUAL EXPERIENCEAt the heart of Ramadan Re:Charge is a simple insight: sustaining ibadah across a full month is often more challenging than starting strong. Rather than encouraging users to intensify their efforts, the initiative reframes progress as something compassionate and personal.The campaign is guided by five pillars — Re:Center, Re:Commit, Re:Connect, Re:Share, and Re:Focus — reflecting how spiritual needs shift from day to day while offering a shared language that validates lived experiences during Ramadan 2026.SUPPORTING CONSISTENT QURAN ENGAGEMENT DURING RAMADAN 2026The Quran remains one of Muslim Pro’s most-used features globally, particularly during Ramadan. For Ramadan 2026, the Quran experience has been enhanced to support different patterns of engagement, allowing users to read, listen, reflect or memorise at their own pace.Features such as personalised Khatam goals, verse bookmarks, audio recitations, reflection tools, memorisation support and progress tracking are designed to help users maintain connection without pressure to meet rigid targets. The app also has AiDeen, an AI-powered chatbot created to help users better understand Quranic verses in context.EXPANDING FAITH-BASED STORYTELLING THROUGH QALBOXReflective content continues to play a central role in Muslim Pro’s engagement strategy. During Ramadan 2026, Qalbox, available within the app, will present a curated slate of faith-based programming spanning multiple formats, including micro-series, short-form episodic storytelling, documentaries, children’s content, and longer-form reflective features.This multi-format approach reflects evolving viewing habits, offering content that fits naturally into different moments of the day while supporting deeper spiritual reflection during the holy month.The lineup includes Islamic micro-series such as Rise of Mercy and Light of Transit, alongside longer-form works including The Olive Tree That Remembered, developed in collaboration with Restu Foundation. Together, these titles reflect Muslim Pro’s intent to broaden how faith-based stories are experienced, balancing depth with accessibility while expanding the role of digital storytelling within the Ramadan experience.STRENGTHENING COMMUNITY THROUGH SHARED EXPRESSIONCommunity interaction is further supported through Ummah Pro, Muslim Pro’s global social space, where users can share reflections and participate in a worldwide Ramadan photo-sharing initiative. The programme invites participants to capture everyday moments of Ramadan as they are lived — quietly and meaningfully.Ten selected participants will receive Badal Umrah prizes, enabling them to honour loved ones through an act of worship performed on their behalf.CONNECTING DIGITAL PLATFORMS WITH REAL-WORLD PRESENCERamadan Re:Charge extends beyond the app through offline activations in several key markets, reinforcing Muslim Pro’s approach of linking digital platforms with real-world community presence.These initiatives are designed to complement the digital experience while fostering shared moments of generosity and connection during the holy month.A LONG-TERM VIEW ON ENGAGEMENT BEYOND RAMADANAccording to the company, Ramadan Re:Charge reflects a broader strategy to support long-term engagement rather than seasonal usage.“Our objective is for users to form positive habits during Ramadan and beyond using the Muslim Pro app,” Khundker said. “That means investing in communities, content, and experiences that people return to over time.”

Ramadan Re:Charge 2026 | Message from Nafees Khundker, Muslim Pro CEO

