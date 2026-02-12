Packaged Salad Market to Grow Through 2030 Driven by Health Trends and Innovative Product Launches

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The packaged salad market has been experiencing significant growth, driven by changing consumer habits and evolving retail landscapes. As health awareness rises and urban lifestyles become more prevalent, this sector is poised for continued expansion in the coming years. Let’s explore the current market size, key growth drivers, regional leadership, and future outlook for packaged salads.

Market Size and Growth Outlook for the Packaged Salad Market

The market for packaged salads has expanded rapidly in recent years. It is projected to increase from $13.01 billion in 2025 to $14.11 billion in 2026, reflecting a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%. This upward trend has been fueled by urbanization, a surge in health-conscious consumer behavior, wider distribution of refrigerated foods, greater access to fresh produce, and the development of modern retail formats. Looking ahead, the market is expected to reach $19.62 billion by 2030, growing at an even stronger CAGR of 8.6%. This forecasted growth is supported by rising interest in plant-based diets, faster adoption of online grocery shopping, expansion of sustainable packaging solutions, increased investments in cold-chain logistics, and growing demand for customized meal options. Among the prevailing trends are the preference for fresh and convenient meals, organic and natural salad choices, ready-to-eat salad kits, enhanced cold-chain efficiency, and greater product personalization.

Defining Packaged Salads

Packaged salads consist of pre-bagged mixtures of raw or cooked vegetables and fruits. These salads typically come seasoned with oil, vinegar, or other dressings and may also include additions such as meat, fish, or other ingredients to enhance flavor and nutrition.

Health-Conscious Consumers Fueling Demand for Packaged Salads

One of the main factors propelling the packaged salad market is the increasing number of consumers who prioritize health and wellness. These individuals adopt lifestyles focused on nutrition, environmental concerns, and reducing stress. Packaged salads appeal to this group as they are low in cholesterol, fat, calories, and sodium. For example, in June 2024, the International Food Information Council (IFIC), a U.S.-based nonprofit, reported that 54% of Americans followed specific diets or eating patterns over the past year. There is a growing focus on protein intake, which rose from 59% in 2022 to 67% in 2023, reaching 71% in 2024. Additionally, about half of consumers aim to include more fresh foods in their diets, which are widely regarded as the healthiest option. This increasing health awareness is a key driver supporting demand for packaged salads.

Regional Leadership Within the Packaged Salad Market

In 2025, North America held the position as the largest regional market for packaged salads. The comprehensive market analysis includes key regions such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa, providing a global perspective on market dynamics and growth opportunities.

