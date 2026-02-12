Spices and Seasonings Market to Surge by 2030, Fueled by Blended Spice Demand & Hospitality Growth

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The spices and seasonings market has seen remarkable growth recently, driven by changing consumer tastes and expanding food industries worldwide. As global culinary preferences evolve and demand for flavorful and diverse food products rises, this sector continues to attract attention. Below is a detailed look at the market size, key drivers, regional outlook, and the factors influencing its expansion.

Projected Growth and Market Size in the Spices and Seasonings Market

The spices and seasonings market has experienced solid growth over the past few years. It is expected to increase from $28.61 billion in 2025 to $30.98 billion in 2026, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3%. This upward trend during the historical period largely stems from the expansion of global food trade, greater use of spices in processed food products, rising demand in the foodservice sector, heightened consumer interest in bold flavors, and advancements in spice processing and packaging technology.

Looking ahead, the market is forecast to expand even further, reaching $43.32 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 8.7%. Key factors propelling this growth include the rising popularity of clean-label seasonings, an increased preference for ethnic and regional flavor profiles, growth in organic spice farming, more widespread use of blended seasoning mixes, and a stronger focus on supply chain transparency. Emerging trends in this period highlight increasing demand for organic and natural spices, tailored seasoning blends, enhanced traceability and quality assurance, growing influence of global cuisines, and a heightened commitment to sustainable sourcing.

Understanding Spices and Seasonings and Their Importance

Spices and seasonings come from various parts of plants such as roots, bark, seeds, leaves, or fruits. They also encompass blends that combine salts, sugars, and spices designed to boost the flavor of foods. The significance of spices and seasonings depends heavily on the particular dish and how these flavorings are applied to enhance its taste.

Growing Hospitality Sector Fuels Demand for Spices and Seasonings

One of the primary factors driving the expansion of the global spices and seasonings market is the rapid growth of the hospitality industry. Increasing disposable incomes, evolving travel habits, and a better balance between work and personal life are contributing to the rise of hospitality worldwide. Since spices and seasonings are integral to numerous cuisines, this sector’s growth naturally fuels greater demand for these products.

For example, in September 2025, data from the UK Parliament’s House of Commons Library revealed that 48% of hospitality businesses reported labor costs impacting their turnover in August 2025, up from 41% the previous year. Such trends indicate the hospitality industry’s ongoing expansion, which is expected to support the spices and seasonings market throughout the forecast period.

Regional Market Leaders and Growth Potential in the Spices and Seasonings Industry

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the spices and seasonings market. However, Asia-Pacific is set to become the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, reflecting rising consumer demand and expanding food sectors in that area. The market report covers multiple regions, including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa, offering a comprehensive global perspective on market dynamics.

