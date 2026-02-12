Signature Patient Experience Program signature ceremony Leadership of SGH & CXM during the signing ceremony Dr. Yehia, SGH Ajman Hospital Director& Raluca Berchiu, CXM CEO

CXM’s Signature Patient Experience Program expands to Saudi German Hospital Ajman, continuing the hospital-wide PX Transformation.

High-performing hospitals build Patient Experience into their core operations. CXM’s Patient Experience Program runs through the entire hospital aligning leadership, operations and employee engagement” — Raluca Berchiu, Founder & CEO of CXM

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, February 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The extension was formalized during an official signing ceremony at WHX, one of the region’s leading healthcare platforms, reflecting the growing industry recognition of hospital-wide Patient Experience transformation.

Following measurable impact in Dubai, where the program contributed to improvements in patient satisfaction, stronger employee engagement, and increased regional and international recognition, the expansion to Ajman reinforces the scalability of CXM’s inside-out approach to Patient and Employee Experience.

CXM’s signature methodology brings hospitality-caliber thinking into complex healthcare environments. Rather than concentrating on isolated service moments, the program is designed to run through the entire hospital, aligning leadership expectations, operational routines, employee engagement and governance structures. The result is an experience model that is consistent, measurable, and sustainable.

At Saudi German Health Dubai, the program’s impact extended beyond performance indicators. Social listening reflected stronger patient trust and advocacy, internal engagement signals improved and recognition for Patient Experience excellence validated the value of a structured, experience-led operating model. Over time, Patient Experience evolved into a core organizational capability influencing reputation, loyalty and culture simultaneously.

The expansion to Ajman demonstrates how CXM’s framework can be implemented across multi-hospital networks while preserving consistency and allowing each site to express the experience in ways that reflect its community. As Patient Experience increasingly influences trust, reputation, and cross-border patient decisions, it also plays a growing role in supporting medical tourism and global competitiveness in healthcare delivery.

“We’re pleased to begin the Patient Experience Enhancement Program at Saudi German Hospital Ajman. When a hospital places equal focus on Patient Experience and employee engagement, it creates a self-reinforcing cycle of trust, operational clarity, sustainable growth, happier patients, more engaged teams, and measurable business impact,” said Dr. Yehia El Gabbani, Hospital Director, Saudi German Hospital Ajman.

For the Group CEO of Saudi German Health UAE, Dr. Ahmed Eissa, Patient Experience reflects the group’s “Caring Like Family” philosophy in action. Designed from the inside out, the program strengthens internal alignment so that patients consistently experience care that reflects trust, respect, and shared purpose.

Extending the model to Ajman reinforces a unified standard aligned with long-term excellence and sustainable healthcare leadership.

As CXM’s Patient Experience Program continues to expand, it reinforces a broader principle: when experience is designed and governed with the same discipline as clinical care, it becomes a durable advantage, strengthening trust, resilience, and long-term value across hospital systems.

