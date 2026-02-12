The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's The Organic Wine Market is expected to grow to a value of US billion by 2030, driven by increasing consumer demand.

Expected to grow to $22.23 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.7%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The organic wine market is experiencing significant momentum as more consumers seek healthier and environmentally friendly beverage options. Driven by increasing awareness and evolving preferences, this sector is set to expand considerably over the coming years. Let’s explore the current market size, the key factors propelling its growth, regional insights, and what the future holds for organic wine.

The Organic Wine Market Size and Growth Forecast

The organic wine market has seen rapid expansion recently, with its value expected to increase from $13.4 billion in 2025 to $14.83 billion in 2026. This represents a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.7%. The historical growth has been supported by the wider adoption of organic farming techniques in grape cultivation, heightened consumer awareness about organic alcoholic beverages, the rise of boutique wineries, more vineyards obtaining organic certifications, and the growing consumption of premium wines. Looking ahead, the market is projected to reach $22.23 billion by 2030, maintaining the same CAGR of 10.7%. This future growth will be driven by greater demand for sustainable alcohol options, increased online sales channels for wine, growth in organic wine exports, advancements in eco-friendly packaging, and a stronger consumer preference for transparent sourcing practices. Key trends shaping the market include a focus on chemical-free production methods, rising demand for premium organic labels, expansion of sustainable vineyard management, greater traceability in the production process, and renewed interest in authentic regional grape varieties.

Download a free sample of the organic wine market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=8601&type=smp

Understanding Organic Wine

Organic wine is produced exclusively from organically farmed grapes, without the use of synthetic chemicals at any stage of production. This natural approach means the wine is free from artificial additives, emphasizing authenticity and purity. The growing popularity of organic products stems from their perceived health benefits and the shift in consumer lifestyles toward cleaner eating and drinking habits.

Factors Fueling Demand for Organic Wine

One major force behind the organic wine market’s growth is the increasing consumer interest in wines that are natural and chemical-free. As awareness of the benefits of organic products rises, more people are choosing organic wines for their health-conscious lifestyles. For example, in September 2023, Wine Australia reported that during 2022-23, Australia exported 180,000 cases of organic wine valued at $10 million FOB. This export volume accounted for 0.3% of Australia’s total wine exports and 0.5% of the total export value, underscoring the steady but growing market demand. Such figures highlight how consumer preference is playing a pivotal role in expanding the organic wine industry.

View the full organic wine market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/organic-wine-global-market-report

Regional Overview of the Organic Wine Market

In 2025, Europe stood out as the largest market for organic wines. The comprehensive market report also covers other important regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. This geographic spread provides valuable insights into global consumption patterns and growth opportunities within the organic wine sector.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Organic Wine Market 2026, By The Business Research Company

Wine Production Machinery Global Market Report 2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/wine-production-machinery-global-market-report

Fortified Wine Global Market Report 2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/fortified-wine-global-market-report

Wind Global Market Report 2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/wind-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.