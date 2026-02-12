Soup Market Expected to Hit USD Billion by 2030 As Demand For Convenient, Healthy Meals Drives Strong CAGR Growth

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The soup market has been steadily expanding as consumer preferences shift toward convenient and nutritious meal options. With evolving lifestyles and advancements in food production, this sector is set to experience continued growth. Let’s explore the current size, growth drivers, regional dynamics, and key trends shaping the soup industry.

Current Size and Projected Growth of the Soup Market

In recent years, the soup market has demonstrated consistent growth. It is projected to increase from $17.26 billion in 2025 to $17.96 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.1%. This rise has been supported by factors such as the growing consumption of packaged foods, the expansion of urban lifestyles, a higher demand for convenience meals, greater availability of canned and packaged soups, and advancements in food processing technologies.

Looking ahead, the soup market is expected to maintain a steady upward trajectory, reaching $21.33 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 4.4%. Factors driving this future growth include a stronger preference for healthy and functional soups, increased adoption of plant-based formulations, the growth of online grocery shopping, innovations in packaging, and a heightened focus on sustainable sourcing of ingredients. Key market trends anticipated over the forecast period include rising demand for ready-to-eat soups, growing popularity of premium and specialty varieties, emphasis on clean-label and natural components, expansion of shelf-stable packaging formats, and a focus on maintaining product consistency and quality.

Understanding What Soup Encompasses in the Market

Soup products typically consist of processed canned or packaged liquid dishes that are often served as starters or light meals. These soups include a mix of ingredients such as meat, poultry, seafood, fish, and vegetables. To enhance texture and flavor, thickening agents and seasoning components are also added, resulting in soups that are both hearty and tasty.

Convenience as a Major Factor Boosting Soup Market Growth

One of the primary forces propelling the soup market is the growing demand for convenience foods. These products are designed to simplify meal consumption by being ready-to-eat, easy to transport, and possessing a longer shelf life. Such convenience aligns well with today’s busy lifestyles, where consumers seek quick meal solutions that fit into delivery or dine-out habits.

Soups, widely consumed in households on a regular basis, benefit significantly from this trend. For instance, a report released in April 2024 by the National Association of Convenience Stores (NACS), a US-based trade group, highlighted that foodservice sales, including prepared foods and commissary items, made up 26.9% of in-store sales in 2023—up from 25.6% the previous year. Additionally, prepared food sales per store rose by 12.2% monthly. These figures underscore how the rising preference for convenience foods is expected to fuel increased demand within the soup market in the years ahead.

North America Leading the Soup Market and Expected Fastest Growth Region

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the global soup market and is also forecasted to be the fastest-growing region throughout the forecast period. The comprehensive market analysis covers regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa, providing a broad perspective on regional growth patterns.

