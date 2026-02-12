Discover Stable and Easy-to-Peel DTF Printing Products From China Via SAILLAGE’s Latest Technology

QINGPU, SHANGHAI, CHINA, February 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Direct-to-Film (DTF) printing has rapidly become a preferred method for high-quality textile decoration, combining vibrant color reproduction with broad substrate compatibility. Leading the charge in product innovation is SAILLAGE, a China-based manufacturer introducing a next-generation DTF film engineered for reliability, user-friendliness, and environmental safety. Central to SAILLAGE’s breakthrough is a three-layer, all water-based construction that delivers superior ink handling, clean release, and robust adhesion—resulting in stable prints that are easy to peel and durable on final garments.Three-Layer Design: Purpose-Built for PerformanceSAILLAGE’s DTF film employs a precise three-layer architecture: an ink absorption layer, a release layer, and a back coating layer. Each layer is water-based and engineered to work in concert to optimize print quality, handling, and end-use performance.- Ink Absorption LayerThe topmost functional surface is the ink absorption layer. Formulated with advanced water-based polymers and micro-porous additives, this layer controls the ink’s spread and drying kinetics upon printing. Rapid, even absorption prevents dot gain and maintains sharp edges and fine detail, particularly important for photographic images and small text. Because it’s water-based, the layer remains low-odor, minimizes harmful volatile emissions, and is safer for operators. Its high color receptivity yields vivid, saturated prints with excellent color gamut and smooth tonal transitions.- Release LayerBeneath the absorption layer sits the release layer—SAILLAGE’s secret to consistent, easy peeling. This intermediate layer is engineered to provide precise adhesive balance: strong enough to hold the pigment powder (if used) and the printed image during curing, but weak enough to allow controlled separation of the film from the garment after heat pressing. The water-based chemistry enables a predictable peel window across a range of temperatures and dwell times. The result is fewer mispeels, reduced transfer damage, and a much lower learning curve for operators compared with conventional solvent-based films.- Back Coating LayerThe base or back coating layer protects the film during handling, printing, and cutting. It also stabilizes dimensional accuracy—vital for high-throughput production where registration and feed consistency matter. SAILLAGE’s water-based back coating offers resistance to curling, static, and scuffing while remaining compatible with common cutting and finishing equipment. This layer ensures the film feeds smoothly through printers and cutters without jamming or stretching, resulting in consistent prints and minimal waste.All Water-Based: Safer, Greener, ReliableA defining feature of SAILLAGE’s DTF film is that all three layers use water-based formulations. This has multiple advantages:- Health & Safety: Reduced volatile organic compounds (VOCs) mean safer working environments and less operator exposure to solvent fumes.- Environmental Impact: Water-based chemistries lower solvent disposal needs and regulatory burdens, aligning with increasing eco-compliance expectations worldwide.- Print Consistency: Water-based layers deliver controlled kinetics for ink absorption and release behavior, improving batch-to-batch consistency and reducing operator adjustments.- Compatibility: The film performs predictably with water-based pigment inks as well as many standard DTF inks, providing flexibility across different printer platforms.Stable Prints, Easy Peeling: How SAILLAGE Delivers BothAchieving both print stability and easy peelability is often a trade-off in transfer films. SAILLAGE addresses this with precision engineering:- Controlled Absorption Profile: The ink absorption layer locks pigments in place quickly to prevent bleeding, ensuring crisp edges and stable color regardless of print speed.- Tuned Adhesion Gradient: The release layer provides a controlled adhesive gradient that remains robust through curing, yet allows clean separation without residue or tearing.- Temperature-Tolerant Performance: SAILLAGE’s films are designed to work across a broad range of heat-press temperatures and dwell times, reducing mispeel incidents during busy production runs or when using different fabric types.- Low Curl & Static: The back coating minimizes mechanical issues that can lead to misfeeds or uneven pressure during pressing, which contribute to poor transfer outcomes.Practical Benefits for Printers and BrandsSAILLAGE’s DTF film translates technical advantages into real-world benefits:- Faster Throughput: Reliable peel windows and reduced rework shorten production cycles.- Lower Waste: Consistent film handling and fewer failed transfers reduce material loss.- Easier Training: Predictable behavior makes it simpler to onboard new operators and scale production.- Better Finished Goods: High ink fidelity and secure adhesion create prints that withstand washing and wear—key for brand reputation.- Environmental Credentials: Water-based construction helps brands meet sustainability goals and regulatory requirements.Versatile Applications and Fabric CompatibilitySAILLAGE’s DTF film is engineered for broad application across cotton, polyester, blends, leather, and other textiles. It supports a range of product types including t-shirts, hoodies, bags, caps, and home textiles. Whether you run a small print shop or a large production facility, the film’s consistent performance across substrates reduces the need for multiple transfer stocks and simplifies inventory.Quality Control & Manufacturing ExcellenceManufactured in China, SAILLAGE emphasizes strict quality control throughout production:- Precision Coating: Advanced coating lines ensure uniform layer thickness and surface finish across large rolls.- In-Line Inspection: Automated systems detect defects such as pinholes, contamination, or uneven coating to maintain high first-pass yields.- Batch Traceability: Full traceability enables consistent reproduction of successful runs and rapid troubleshooting if issues arise.- Packaging & Logistics: Robust packaging protects film during global shipping, and SAILLAGE supports exporters and resellers with documentation and compliance support.How to Integrate SAILLAGE Film into Your WorkflowIntegrating SAILLAGE’s DTF film is straightforward:1. Printer Compatibility: Confirm your DTF printer supports the film width and roll format. SAILLAGE offers various widths and core sizes.2. Ink Selection: While optimized for water-based pigment inks, the film works with most DTF ink sets—check technical data for recommended settings.3. Powdering & Curing: Use standard hot-melt powder or specified adhesives as recommended. Follow SAILLAGE curing parameters for optimal adhesion.4. Heat Press Settings: Start with SAILLAGE’s suggested temperature, pressure, and dwell times, then fine-tune for specific fabrics.5. Peel Method: Depending on the application, cold or hot peel methods may be advised—SAILLAGE provides guidance based on film variant and fabric.Support From China: Reliable Supply & Technical AssistanceSAILLAGE combines manufacturing scale with technical support. They offer product datasheets, application notes, and responsive customer service to help customers choose the right film variant and optimize settings. For international buyers, SAILLAGE can assist with sample shipments, bulk pricing, and logistics planning for reliable supply chains.ConclusionSAILLAGE’s latest DTF film technology represents a meaningful step forward for textile decorators seeking stability, ease of use, and environmental responsibility. The three-layer, all water-based design—comprising an ink absorption layer, a release layer, and a back coating layer—delivers sharp, vibrant prints that peel cleanly and adhere durably. For print shops and brands aiming to improve throughput, reduce waste, and embrace greener materials without sacrificing quality, SAILLAGE’s DTF products from China are a compelling option. Contact SAILLAGE for samples and technical support to evaluate how their film can integrate into your production line and elevate your printed products.For detailed information on DTF transfer product specifications, technical data sheets and corporate sustainability initiatives, please visit the official website: https://www.saillage.com/

