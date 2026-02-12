eMudhra and LankaPay Partner to Enable National Digital Signatures and Accelerate Sri Lanka’s Paperless Transformation

Representatives from eMudhra and LankaPay formalize their strategic partnership to enable national digital signatures and accelerate Sri Lanka’s paperless transformation.

eMudhra & LankaPay Join Forces to Power Sri Lanka’s National Digital Signature Ecosystem

eMudhra Limited (NSE:EMUDHRA)

COLOMBO, SRI LANKA, February 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- eMudhra announces a strategic partnership with LankaPay to enable legally trusted digital signatures across Sri Lanka’s financial and public sector ecosystems.

The partnership aims to extend Sri Lanka’s digital infrastructure beyond payments into contracts, mandates, authorizations, and institutional documentation, creating a trusted foundation for secure digital transactions nationwide.

As Sri Lanka accelerates its digital economy agenda, the availability of legally enforceable digital signatures is expected to play a pivotal role in improving efficiency, transparency, and trust across banking, government services, and enterprise operations.

“Digital payments were the first step. Digital trust is the next,” said Kaushik Srinivasan, Co-Founder, eMudhra. “Through this partnership with LankaPay, we are helping Sri Lanka move towards a truly paperless, legally recognized digital ecosystem.”

Under the collaboration, eMudhra will bring its expertise in Public Key Infrastructure (PKI), electronic signatures, and trust services, while LankaPay provides national-scale reach across the financial ecosystem. Together, the partners aim to support secure, interoperable, and regulator-aligned digital transactions.

The initiative positions Sri Lanka to benefit from reduced operational friction, faster turnaround times, and enhanced compliance, while laying the groundwork for future innovations in digital identity, secure document exchange, and cross-border trade.

For eMudhra, the partnership represents a strategic expansion of its footprint in South Asia and reinforces its position as a regional digital trust infrastructure partner for governments and financial institutions.

