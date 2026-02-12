The Florence Film Awards recognized 'The Mission Possible Book Award' Documentary Film with an Official Selection

"The Mission Possible Book Award" film poster highlights the Official Selection laurel from the Florence Film Awards in Florence, Italy. "The Mission Possible Book Award" documentary film received an Official Selection from the Florence Film Awards in Florence, Italy.

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The critically acclaimed and inspirational American film " The Mission Possible Book Award ," a documentary film directed by Dr. Juan Phillip Chisholm has added a new distinction to its growing list of milestone achievements by receiving an Official Selection from the Florence Film Awards which is an international film festival in Florence, Italy in 2026. This incredible achievement comes shortly after the film’s positive recognition as a Winner at the Cine Paris Film Festival in Paris, France with Film Documentary Director, Dr. Juan Phillip Chisholm receiving a Best First Time Director, Documentary Award. Moreover, these milestone achievements reinforce the strong pedigree of "The Mission Possible Book Award" as a celebrated film that continues to shatter expectations."The Mission Possible Book Award" is a documentary movie based on the success of Dr. Juan Phillip Chisholm’s award-winning book, Mission Possible: How to Graduate from College Debt-Free . The movie documentary encapsulates a remarkable story about hope, overcoming challenges, beating the odds, bouncing back after the loss of loved ones, and turning all that adversity into something positive, inspirational, and extraordinary as the movie documentary follows the success of book, Mission Possible: How to Graduate from College Debt-Free and its author, Dr. Juan Phillip Chisholm.Documentary Director, Dr. Juan Phillip Chisholm shared his thoughts on the film’s selection: “Thank you Florence Film Awards for the Official Selection for ‘The Mission Possible Book Award’ film. I am both humbled and inspired to continue share more of our story with the world."Also, what’s notable about “The Mission Possible Book Award” documentary film is that it continues to garner positive acclaim around the world as it was previously acknowledged as a Global Film Festival Winner for Best Inspirational Short Film from the Global Film Festival in Los Angelos, California. Also, the film was recognized as a Winner at the Cine Paris Film Festival in Paris, France with Film Documentary Director, Dr. Juan Phillip Chisholm receiving a Best First Time Director, Documentary Award. Additionally, “The Mission Possible Book Award” documentary film has received an Official Selection from the American Golden Picture International Film Festival, was selected as a “Finalist” by the Independent Short Awards, and the film received the distinction of an Honorable Mention in the Feature Documentary 2025 category from the Hollywood Independent Filmmaker Awards & Festival.Overall, this achievement is a testament to the impact of Dr. Chisholm's award-winning book, Mission Possible: How to Graduate from College Debt-Free as its message continues to positively impact the lives of others in now, a motion picture format as an award-winning documentary film through "The Mission Possible Book Award."Learn more at www.MissionPossibleBookAwardMovie.com and Instagram handle @MissionPossibleBookAwardMovie.ABOUT MISSION POSSIBLE: HOW TO GRADUATE FROM COLLEGE DEBT-FREE BOOKMission Possible: How to Graduate from College Debt-Free is an internationally acclaimed twelve (12) time award-winning book by Jacksonville, Florida native, Florida State University (FSU) Graduate, and three-time author, Dr. Juan Phillip Chisholm. Mission Possible has been recognized by the Florida Book Awards, International Book Awards, Pencraft Book Awards, Paris Book Festival, the London Book Festival, the American Book Fest, and others as an inspirational and award-winning book designed to help its readers to go to college and graduate debt-free and/or as close to debt-free as possible.Copies of Dr. Chisholm's Mission Possible can be purchased from Amazon.com, the Publisher’s website ( www.GreenlightBooks.org ), and/or from the Graduate Debt-Free Online Club at www.GraduateDebtFreeClub.com ABOUT DR. JUAN PHILLIP CHISHOLMDr. Juan Phillip Chisholm is a twelve time Internationally acclaimed award-winning author, a 2025 Distinguished Favorite Winner from the prestigious Independent Press Award for Overall Excellence, Winner of the 2024 prestigious PenCraft Book Awards for Literary Excellence for Winter’s Best Book for Young Adults, and a 2024 prestigious London Book Festival Award Winner in the “How To” Category based on his book, Mission Possible: How to Graduate From College Debt-Free.Dr. Chisholm is also a proud recipient of a Bronze Medal from the Florida Book Awards, received an acknowledgement from the Paris Book Festival as a “Runner-Up” as an author in the Young Adult Category, and is an “International Book Award Finalist” for Mission Possible. Dr. Chisholm has also received national recognition from the Next Generation Indie Book Awards in 2025 as a “Finalist” in the General Non-Fiction category and through the American Book Fest in 2024 as a “Finalist” for its Annual Best Book Awards in the College Guide category for his book, Mission Possible: How to Graduate From College Debt-Free. In 2024, Dr. Chisholm was also recognized with a prestigious Trio Achievement Award in Biloxi, Mississippi.Additionally, Dr. Chisholm is an acclaimed business owner, teacher, investor, motivational speaker, and movie director. He has successfully completed the world-renowned Executive Education program in Strategic Finance for Smaller Businesses at the Harvard Business School in Boston. Dr. Juan P. Chisholm is also a proud graduate of Florida State University (FSU). After graduating from Florida State University, Dr. Chisholm earned his Law Degree from Florida A&M University College of Law in Orlando, Florida, where he was the two-time recipient of the prestigious Percy R. Luney Spirit of Service Award. All of this was done debt-free.Dr. Juan Phillip Chisholm is also the Founder & Executive Director of the Graduate Debt-Free Club www.GraduateDebtFreeClub.com ) and Young Investors, Inc. ( www.YoungInvestors.org ). Dr. Chisholm’s goal is to use these organizations to educate high-school students, college students, their parents/guardians, and others about financial literacy and how it is possible to go to college and graduate from college debt-free. Additionally, Dr. Chisholm teaches interactive virtual classes online based on the topics of financial literacy, the stock-market, and ways to graduate from college debt-free at www.GraduateDebtFreeClub.com Dr. Chisholm is happily married to his amazing wife and best friend, Audrey K. Chisholm. They are the proud parents of four amazing children.For press inquiries or media interview request with Dr. Chisholm, contact his Publisher, Greenlight Books & Publishing, LLC at email address: Info@greenlightbooks.org.

