Coditas Appoints Shirish Gosavi and Ram Subramanyam as Strategic Growth Partners
Strengthening Leadership to Drive AI-First Transformation and Global Expansion
With over 50 years of combined experience, Shirish and Ram bring deep expertise in scaling IT services, enterprise software, and AI-driven businesses. Their leadership experience includes pivotal roles in scaling Xoriant into a $300M+ global IT services enterprise. Their background spans AI-led services, digital engineering, and building leadership depth across global teams.
As Coditas continues to expand its presence in regulated industries, particularly healthcare and BFSI (banking, financial services, and insurance), Shirish and Ram’s expertise will be vital in refining the company’s enterprise strategy and global operations. Their leadership will help Coditas expand thoughtfully while delivering AI-first solutions to clients worldwide.
Shirish Gosavi and Ram Subramanyam will work alongside Coditas' leadership team to optimize the company’s go-to-market processes, refine delivery models, and ensure sustainable growth in key markets.
Looking Ahead
This appointment signals Coditas’ mission to further solidify its position as a trusted, AI-first digital engineering partner for global enterprises. With Shirish and Ram’s leadership, Coditas is poised to scale operations and continue to deliver impactful solutions in regulated industries. Their strategic guidance will play a key role in Coditas’ long-term growth and global expansion.
About Coditas
Coditas is an AI-Native Digital Engineering company that enables enterprises to build and run cutting-edge software to stay competitive in today's fast moving digital world. Coditas has been providing quality solutions to Fortune 100 companies and brands across the globe, from Healthcare, BFSI, Retail, and Technology Industries. Backed by a team of passionate, AI-first engineers and designers, Coditas constitutes an engineering driven, people first culture and is a certified Great Place to Work.
