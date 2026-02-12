Potato Starch Market Expands On Retail Demand And Innovation, Set To Reach Multi-Billion Value By 2030 At Strong CAGR

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Potato Starch Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The potato starch industry has experienced significant expansion recently, driven by a variety of factors spanning food production to industrial applications. As consumer preferences evolve alongside advances in technology and sustainability, this market is set to continue growing steadily in the coming years. Let’s explore the current market size, underlying drivers, regional dynamics, and the trends shaping the future of potato starch.

Potato Starch Market Size and Expected Growth from 2025 to 2030

The potato starch market has demonstrated strong growth over recent years. It is projected to increase from $6.96 billion in 2025 to $7.31 billion in 2026, showing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1%. This expansion during the past period has been largely fueled by the rise in processed food manufacturing, greater use of starch-based thickening agents, the growth of paper and textile sectors, heightened demand for gluten-free ingredients, and the availability of large-scale potato processing facilities.

Download a free sample of the potato starch market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=6412&type=smp

Looking ahead, the market size is forecasted to reach $9.03 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 5.4%. The anticipated growth will be supported by rising consumer demand for clean-label and organic starch products, increased incorporation of starches in pharmaceutical formulations, the broadening use of biodegradable materials, growing investments in innovative starch processing technologies, and a stronger focus on sourcing sustainable raw materials. Key trends expected to drive the market include expanded potato starch use in food applications, surging demand for gluten-free ingredients, greater adoption of modified starches, increased utilization in industrial and chemical sectors, and a heightened emphasis on clean-label starch offerings.

Understanding Potato Starch and Its Uses

Potato starch is a fine white powder extracted from potatoes by crushing their tubers to release starch grains, which are then dried. It is widely used in cooking and baking due to its excellent thickening properties and functions as a gluten-free alternative in many recipes. Neutral in flavor, potato starch is versatile and commonly incorporated into sauces, soups, gravies, and various baked goods, offering improved texture and consistency without altering taste.

View the full potato starch market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/potato-starch-global-market-report

Factors Supporting Potato Starch Market Expansion

One significant factor driving the potato starch market’s growth is the increasing demand for retail distribution. This involves making potato starch products widely accessible to consumers via various retail outlets such as supermarkets and grocery stores. Products like potato starch flour benefit from this distribution, enabling easier availability for culinary and baking purposes. For example, in July 2023, the UK’s Office for National Statistics reported that retail sales volumes climbed by 0.7% in June 2023, indicating a favorable retail environment that supports market growth. This surge in retail distribution channels is playing a key role in propelling the potato starch market forward.

Leading Regions in the Potato Starch Market

In 2025, Western Europe held the largest share of the potato starch market. The comprehensive market analysis includes several regions such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa, providing a broad perspective on global market positioning and regional performance.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Potato Starch Market 2026, By The Business Research Company

Industrial Starch Global Market Report 2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/industrial-starch-global-market-report

Organic Cassava Starch Global Market Report 2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/organic-cassava-starch-global-market-report

Modified Starch Global Market Report 2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/modified-starch-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.