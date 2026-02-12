Blue Grid Group Recruits Strategic Pathfinder Paul Michael Curtis as CTO to Lead the Era of Frictionless Simplicity

Paul Michael Curtis, Blue Grid Group's new CTO

BGG appoints Paul Michael Curtis as CTO. Expert in AI-Readiness and startups, Paul joins to lead the era of frictionless simplicity and human-centric tech.

At BGG we’re building for frictionless simplicity, making tools that are intuitive, understandable, explainable and actually helpful. I’m excited to join a team that values culture as much as ROI.” — Paul Michael Curtis, CTO, Blue Grid Group

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a move that signals a shift from enterprise complexity to human-centric clarity, Blue Grid Group (BGG) is proud to announce the appointment of Paul Michael Curtis as Chief Technology Officer.

Paul isn’t just a "tech guy." He’s a strategic pathfinder, with deep roots in both the high-velocity world of startups and the intricate ecosystems of global organizations. He’s someone who specializes in finding “imaginative and unconventional pathways” to success. He joins BGG to oversee a technical strategy that rejects the "more is more" philosophy of modern IT, focusing instead on frictionless simplicity - the art of making powerful technology feel approachable, meaningful and usable to those who use it.

As organizations move past the hype, Paul’s mission is to bridge the "execution gap" by ensuring AI-Readiness isn't just a technical checklist, but a cultural and operational reality.

“We didn’t just want a CTO who could build impressive systems; we wanted someone who understands why they’re being built in the first place,” said Don Carr, CEO of Blue Grid Group. “Paul is a unicorn, a rare tech visionary who cares deeply about the friction of the human experience and is obsessed with disrupting mediocrity. He’s an amazing human who brings a wealth of perspective to our mission of delivering Business Outcomes-as-a-Service (BOaaS). Frankly, he’s the perfect person to help our clients move from indecision and 'pilot purgatory' to actual production.”

Paul’s appointment comes as BGG continues to disrupt the traditional consulting model by delivering production-ready results within 90 days. His role will be pivotal in scaling BGG’s AI suite, ensuring that the firm’s "user-at-the-center" perspective remains baked into every line of code. For Paul, it’s not just about building AI; it’s about preparing an organization's culture and data to actually handle it.

At BGG, the mission is simple: deliver "Business Outcomes-as-a-Service" (BOaaS). While most of the industry is busy chasing AI hype cycles, Paul is here to ensure the tech actually works for the humans using it. His background in strategic consulting, R&D, AI, software engineering, cloud computing and cybersecurity, is matched only by his obsession with cultivating high-performing teams with vibrant and healthy team cultures.

“I’ve spent most of my career at the intersection 'what’s possible' and 'what’s probable,'” said Paul Michael Curtis, CTO. “These days, implementations of enterprise tech seem to be more about convincing companies to buy tools they don’t understand to solve problems they haven’t defined. At Blue Grid Group, we’re flipping that. We’re building for frictionless simplicity, making tools that are intuitive, understandable, explainable and - dare I say – actually helpful. I’m excited to join Don and a team that values culture and empathy as much as they value results and ROI.”

Known for bringing his signature "thoughtful irreverence" to complex problem-solving, Paul reminds the industry that if technology made to be used by humans lacks human-centricity in its focus, it’s fundamentally broken. At BGG, he will ensure that every solution is as approachable as it is powerful.

About Blue Grid Group

Fortune 100 Experience. Boutique Agility. Blue Grid Group (BGG) is a strategic technology firm that delivers Business Outcomes as-a-Service (BOaaS) for enterprise leaders. Founded and led by former Fortune 100 innovation executives who’ve worked with organizations including IBM, Thoughtworks, Accenture, Google, Microsoft, and Disney, BGG bridges the "execution gap" between ambitious strategy and production-ready reality, through simple, frictionless interactions.

Specializing in Artificial Intelligence, Predictive Maintenance, High Availability Edge, and Computer Vision, the firm is defined by its 90-Day ROI Standard, moving complex programs from pilot to measurable value in a single quarter. Through its Edsvard AI suite, BGG provides industry-specific solutions that prioritize results over billable hours. By removing the traditional friction of enterprise consulting, Blue Grid Group turns complex IT initiatives into high-velocity strategic assets.

