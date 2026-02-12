TideBreakers Urges France and Spain to Approve Emergency Transfer for Captive Killer Whales Wikie and Keijo

Captive orca whale Wikie and her son Keijo confined in a deteriorating tank at Marineland, Antibes, France, raising urgent animal welfare concerns. A captive orca whale trapped in a deteriorating tank at Marineland, Antibes, France. A captive orca whale trapped in a deteriorating tank at Marineland, Antibes, France. Wikie, a captive female orca born in France, is trapped in a crumbling tank at Marineland, Antibes with her son Keijo. The killer whales cannot survive in the wild, and with the marine park closed, their future and welfare remain in urgent jeopardy.

TORONTO, CANADA, February 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TideBreakers , the Canadian nonprofit campaigning to end captive marine mammal exploitation, is urgently calling on the governments of France and Spain to approve the emergency transfer of two captive orcas, Wikie and her son Keijo, trapped in deteriorating tanks at Marineland Antibes, France.This January marked a full year since Marineland Antibes closed down, leaving France’s last two captive killer whales–Wikie and Keijo–stuck in deteriorating conditions. All of the other animals besides the two killer whales and twelve dolphins were moved to safety long ago.Contrary to media reports, there is no orca sanctuary available for Wikie and Keijo, and they cannot be released into the wild—they were born in captivity and lack the skills to survive. Their only chance at life is an immediate transfer to a marine park equipped to care for captive orcas. Without this intervention, they face being euthanized - killed.“It’s a hard pill to swallow as a life-long activist that the only solution available is sending Wikie and Keijo to another marine park facility,” said Marketa Schusterova, Tidebreakers. “Ultimately orca sanctuaries would help solve this issue, but there are none anywhere in the world right now and there are no viable orca sanctuaries currently under construction either. But staying where they are now in Antibes is not an option. French law requires they are out of France by December 2026 and every day they remain in there is potentially putting their lives at risk.”TideBreakers obtained footage that reveales visibly worsening conditions within the Marineland facility in France holding Wikie and Keijo. Their tanks are deteriorating and both whales appear to be underweight. Two other whales, Wikie’s first born son and her brother, both died in the same facility in recent years. TideBreakers is urgently requesting that the French and Spanish governments grant the emergency transfer of Wikie and Keijo to another accredited facility in Europe, immediately. Please help us by emailing these governments HERE. “It is not a perfect solution but it is the only solution right now. Another marine park in Europe previously agreed to take them and could provide Wikie and Keijo with a safer environment,” said Jana Richardson, TideBreakers. ”It is the ONLY park that will take them right now. The French and Spanish governments must show compassion and approve their emergency transfer. Wikie and Keojo deserve to live.”About TideBreakers: TideBreakers is a Canadian non-profit organization dedicated to protecting marine mammals in captivity and advocating for their welfare. Through investigations, public education, and policy work, we campaign for meaningful reform and stronger animal‑welfare standards worldwide. As global legislation moves to end marine mammal captivity, TideBreakers’ mission is to rescue and relocate animals in need, while also advancing long-term solutions like proper sanctuaries. Please join us. Video appeal by Marketa Schusterova. (Free to use with TideBreakers credit)For media inquiries, interviews and drone footage of Wikie and Keijo please contact Marketa Schusterova: Email: marketa@tidebreakers.org,Cell: +1 416 827 8617

TideBreakers call to action video.

