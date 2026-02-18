Xavvi™ - Next Level Influencer Marketers - Set to Blast Off on Planet Fashion TV's Launch Pad at New York Fashion Week

By underwriting events such as the PlanetFashionTV /Gen Art New York Fashion Week everyone wins! We embrace Influencers who have garnered a loyal following while stimulating sales for clients and Xavvi influencers! says Juan Vargas New York Fashion Week 2026 defined by a 1990s nostalgia revival - 'Back to Human'- Xavvi , celebrates their East Coast debut at PlanetFashionTV - Gen 3 Runway 3 day 'Showathon'.how tion, Peter Wu and Juan Vargas PreGrammy Event, Beverly Hills, Ca January 30 with special guest Larry Namer of E! Entertainment and Grammy nominees.

Xaavi ™ AI-Web3 playbook is built to connect & sustain relations as a bridge between product & service creators, marketing influencers & their loyal following.

“One space where Brands are absolutely dominating,it’s influencer marketing. In-house marketers still want creative support". Xavvi's agile associates are paid on performance, not vague propositions.” — Alexis Soubran, marketing strategist Medium.com

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Xavvi ™ is set to ‘evolutionize’ how in-demand ‘necessities’ from luxurious evening wear to trending toothpaste are leveraged and sold by Xavvi's (pronounced Sha-vay) growing network of brand presenters otherwise known as ‘Influencers’.Founder and Chairman, Peter Wu, confirmed from their headquarters in Downtown Los Angeles, California, "Our AI + Web3 e-commerce app and creative studio is driven by the expanding digital currency economy. We are also taking a deep dive in collaborating on high profile events such as the Pre Grammy Party at Arc Beverly Hills and currently New York Fashion Week in association with PlanetFashionTV and GenArt . Xavvi has earned the confidence of our clients to bring their products into the E-commerce global marketplace.”Unique to Xavvi’s business model is their creation of the most lifelike avatars to be found on Planet Earth. By creating AI Influencer 'automatons’ the buy-sell equation is elevated to generate passive income 24-7-365 for their presenters and product producers,” confirms Xavvi Founder, Juan Vargas, “The trust in our experience and guidance in creating robust sales funnels is embraced by manufacturers and Influence marketers and with the entire ecosystem benefiting.”The Xavvi team has joined the beguiling Celia Evans, Creative Director of Planet Fashion TV and CEO Keri Rokos of Gen Art in the launch of their East Coast debut at the 83rd New York Fashion Week from February 12 to February 15. Xavvi is taking centerstage at the annual PFTV affaire. Unspooling in the blistering white, luxuriously appointed Jack Studio in Chelsea, the venue boasts a stunning Manhattan panorama. The continuous runway shows feature nine designers set to strut the catwalk. Events like this are no longer curated just for brick & mortar 'Buyers' as in year's past. Today's audiences comprise au courant ‘Influencers’ , fashionistas, social media mavens, legacy press , celebrities and a gaggle of TicTokers ," confirms Celia Evans.Whether kitchen appliances, organic cosmetics, luxe lifestyle décor or tech gadgets & gizmos (and beyond), Xavvi matches-up their client's portfolio of products with the world’s most ‘influential’ influencers. "By laser targeting their loyal customer base and creating revenue with their newly minted digital token, the Xavvi business model serves up a ‘win-win-win’ for all participating parties," confirms Los Angeles/Berlin based, Juan Vargas, a thrice-gifted entrepreneur, film & TV director/producer and AI innovator.He states, “Our participation in real time, in-person top-tier gatherings is an inimitable and immersive opportunity to meet our public, create content, capture photo reportage and produce verticals to enhance the products we represent. The engaging visual assets and online driven content we produce is then presented and endorsed by our roster of loyal Xavvi Influencers for the pleasure of their online local to global communities. Our campaign strategists handle everything from creator selection to ROI tracking. Xavvi is programmed to be a fully integrated, transparent and seamless eco systen platformed on our proprietary App”.“The added value of Xavvi™ aligning with world class events” according to celebrated fashion show producers, Celia Evans and Keri Rokos, “Whether in New York, Miami's (May 1) Grand Prix/Formula 1, Cannes (May 23), Sustainable Swimwear Week (S2wim.com May 27-June 1) these events are where ‘Influencers’ congregate 'to see and be seen'. ‘Fashionistas’ to ‘Brand Ambassadors’ converge and take buying decisions to the next level. ‘Must-have purchases’ may be bought off-the-rack, found on-line or in-store, but these events serve as the catalyst. ‘Influencers’ possess the power to foresee and stimulate tomorrow’s must-have purchases”.Xavvi AI is the brainchild of Peter Wu, a Canadian with Taiwanese and Argentinian origins. According to his LinkedIn profile, the gregarious Wu built his fortune as a data scientist, AI pioneer and boasts 15 Years of E-Commerce experience (Tmall/Taobal, Amazon, Shopify, TikTok/Douyin). A prodigy programmer at the age of 12, he speaks fluent Chinese (Mandarin and Cantonese), English, Spanish and French. A leader in LVMH Global Retailing Development in 2000, the firebrand serviced Dior, LV, Loewe, Kenzo, Givenchy, Versace, L'Occitane, and Hermes. Lending his vast experience in the technology space, E-commerce academia, ERP systems, Digital (Crypto) Currency, he and Vargas are navigating Xavvi’s maiden voyage on a steady course.What started as an 'Ah-Ah moment', Xavvi is organically evolving into a community and a culture, with the underpinning of countless start-up to legacy brands jockeying for a position on the Xavvi Influencer Platforms (XIP). Xavvi’s driving force is to grow a roster of ten thousand + vetted Influencers, brand ambassadors, credible spokespersons and multi-media celebs from Sports icons, doyennes of film and music to trend making fashionistas all taking comfort under the Xavvi umbrella.Juan Vargas confirms “Before AI, online and social media; product makers out-sourced their creative decisions to Madison Avenue & Hollywood where their 'ideas' served as currency". Creative Director, Daniel of Stanford Emporium concurs, "Traditional advertising agencies have taken a back seat as consumer trust declined and fees became out-of-reach for the proliferation of start-ups, sole proprietors and established companies wanting to retrofit to embrace ‘Next Gen’ customers”.The advent of AI automation and move to take marketing ‘in-house’ has spawned a seismic shift in the Advertising landscape. Xavvi is primed to fill in the fault lines. By transitioning from conventional scatter shot and expensive media buys, Xavvi has leveraged the power of those who have built a loyal Creative Media Network (CMN's) of followers who possess the power to make purchases while stimulating the economy. Xavvi’s mission is to recruit 'Influential Persons' whose 'street cred’ will not be compromised.Today, we live in a world where spreadsheets make more decisions than humans. “The obsession with data has led to measuring everything but means nothing,” a statement attributed to Rory Sutherland, VC of Ogilvy, ranked as one of the most influential Ad Agencies in the world and the inspiration of the retro TV series ‘MadMen’. Says Gen Z entrepreneur, Collabry.ai CEO, Tristan Marchand of Santa Monica "Xavvi makes for the perfect strategic partner. On a human scale they are producing precision focused creative content for their community of affiliates, Influencer networks and their devoted followers alike!"

