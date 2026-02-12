enQase Appoints Steven Menges as EVP of Marketing & Partnerships

Appointment accelerates quantum security market leadership and partner-led growth across the Americas

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- enQase, a pioneer in quantum security and crypto agility, today announced the appointment of Steven Menges as Executive Vice President of Marketing & Partnerships. In this role, Menges will lead global marketing and partner strategy, driving growth through systems integrators, consulting firms, managed security service providers (MSSPs), and strategic technology partners.

Menges will also be responsible for strengthening enQase’s brand leadership and market positioning, ensuring the full-stack enQase Platform is recognized as a category-defining solution for quantum-safe security.

“Steven brings deep enterprise experience and a proven track record of building partner-driven growth at scale,” said Rajesh Patil, Interim CEO & CTO of enQase. “As organizations move from quantum awareness to execution, Steven will play a key role in expanding our ecosystem and accelerating adoption of the enQase Platform across enterprise, defense, and critical infrastructure markets.”

A B2B technology leader with more than 25 years of experience, Menges is an author and frequent industry speaker on enterprise computing, IT and OT security, data analytics, managed services, regulatory compliance, and risk management. He has also served as an Adjunct Instructor and Capstone and Thesis Advisor in the New York University M.S. in Management and Systems (STEM) program since 2010.

“Partners are essential to helping organizations operationalize quantum-safe security,” said Steven Menges, EVP of Marketing & Partnerships at enQase. “enQase enables partners to deliver differentiated, quantum-ready solutions that align with real-world operational, regulatory, and business requirements.”

Menges is a member of AFCEA (Armed Forces Communications & Electronics Association), participates in the ASIS International Utilities Security Community, and is actively engaged with organizations supporting critical infrastructure and national security.

About enQase

enQase is the only USA-based, full-stack quantum-safe security platform that unifies proven cryptography, physics-based quantum hardware, and a powerful software integration layer to deliver crypto agility for the quantum era.

The enQase Platform enables enterprises, defense organizations, cloud providers, and critical infrastructure operators to adopt quantum-safe technologies with minimal disruption, while maintaining business continuity and operational resilience.

By combining quantum-grade hardware with software-defined control and broad interoperability, enQase aligns with NIST standards, accelerates compliance readiness, and reduces risk across data, network, and compute layers in an evolving cryptographic landscape.

For more information, visit www.enQase.com

