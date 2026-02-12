Angie Mack - Paramount Walk of Fame

Angie Mack,to debut EP Raggedy Angie, Friday, February 20th, 2026 from 5-8pm at Cedarburg Performing Arts Center

“Sincerely in Song is honored to uplift Angie Mack’s journey as both a music educator and creative artist.” — Sarah Fierek

GRAFTON, WI, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Angie Mack, to debut EP Raggedy Angie, Friday, February 20th, 2026 from 5-8pm at Cedarburg Performing Arts Center. Angie Mack Founder of Ozaukee Talent dba Angie Mack Creative, is celebrating a decade as a small business owner with the release of her highly anticipated debut EP, Raggedy Angie, released this past February 1st, 2026 on all platforms.The milestone will be marked with a special EP release celebration and live performance on Friday, February 20, 2026, from 5:00–8:00 PM. Friday, February 20 from 5-8pm at Cedarburg Performing Arts Center.The five-track EP, written by Angie Mack and produced by Chris Crain , weaves inspirational themes of pursuing dreams with deeply authentic personal storytelling. In alignment with Angie’s long-standing commitment to arts advocacy and community impact, she is partnering with Sincerely in Song—an organization that builds music partnerships for humanity. A portion of the event’s net proceeds will benefit Advocates of Ozaukee, supporting their mission to provide domestic and sexual violence awareness, advocacy, safety, and justice.To celebrate both her 10-year business anniversary and the launch of Raggedy Angie, Angie Mack Creative will present a one-night-only EP release show on Friday, February 20, 2026, at the Cedarburg Performing Arts Center in Cedarburg, Wisconsin. The performance begins at 6:00 PM and will feature a full live presentation of the EP, with special guest appearances by Sarah Fierek of Sincerely in Song and Chris Crain .Affectionately known as “Ms. Angie,” Mack will also share the stage with emerging artists she has mentored—each performing original works of their own—highlighting her legacy of nurturing creative voices across generations. Doors open at 5:00 PM, with food available for purchase provided by the Cedarburg High School Capstone Class, making the evening a family-friendly celebration of music, mentorship, and community.“This EP is a long-overdue showcase of my songwriting and vocal capabilities,” says Angie Mack. “As a longtime arts advocate, director, and coach, I realized it was time to advocate for myself as a musician and invite people into my original dream of being a singer, songwriter, and musical theater and film composer. Each song offers a different glimpse of my creative range beyond being a local music teacher, and I can’t wait to share it live with some of the nearly 1,000 families I’ve served over the past ten years through Ozaukee Talent.“Sincerely in Song is honored to uplift Angie Mack’s journey as both a music educator and creative artist,” says Sarah Fierek, Visionary and Founder of Sincerely in Song. “We are proud to see her shine through her own music while continuing to inspire and develop future musicians across the region. This evening will also uplift the vital work of Advocates of Ozaukee, whose mission aligns deeply with our commitment to music for humanity.”About Angie MackAngie Mack Angie Mack’s Contributions to Cultural Projects in Wisconsin is a lifelong performer and arts leader whose work has made significant cultural contributions to community and arts initiatives throughout Wisconsin and beyond. In her hometown of Grafton, Wisconsin, she spearheaded and continues to curate the Paramount Walk of Fame—a giant piano-shaped installation honoring blues and jazz pioneers. Over her 20-plus-year career, Mack has coached thousands of young artists who have gone on to achieve success in the arts. She was recently recognized by Annex Wealth Management as a “Difference Maker” in Ozaukee County. Angie is the founder of Ozaukee Talent, author of Chronic Creativity, and artist-in-residence at the Grafton House of Blues. Website : www.AngieMackCreative.com About Ozaukee TalentOzaukee Talent is a female-owned arts small business dedicated to creating impact one music lesson, one song, and one event at a time. Learn more at https://ozaukeetalent.com/ Tickets for the event are available for purchase via https://cpactickets.com/community-events To purchase or Stream " Raggedy Angie " EP Vist: https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/.angiemackcreative/raggedy-angie For Press or media :Ceiba Chavezprandartsagency@gmail.comCall : 305-988-4345

Angie Mack Ep Raggedy Angie

