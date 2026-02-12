Housing Authority of Pompano Beach and Figgers Foundation Celebrate Youth Tech Program Graduates, AI & Digital Literacy

Tech innovation program graduates displaying completion certificates.

The Housing Authority of Pompano Beach and the Figgers Foundation celebrated community-based youth tech program graduates.

We’re proud of each of these graduates and grateful for the partnership that made this program possible.” — Lennard Robinson, Executive Director, Housing Authority of Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Housing Authority of Pompano Beach in collaboration with the Figgers Foundation , proudly celebrated the graduation of five youth participants from a community-based technology program designed to build foundational digital literacy and AI prompting skills.The graduation ceremony, held at the housing authority’s Golden Villas Clubhouse in Pompano Beach on Saturday, January 24th marked the completion of a multi-week program that equipped students with practical digital tools for school, future employment, and everyday life. Participants received hands-on instruction in topics such as computer basics, internet safety, productivity tools, and an introduction to artificial intelligence—focusing on how AI prompting, how it works, how to use it responsibly, and how it is shaping education and the workplace.“This program represents more than learning technology—it represents building confidence and creating pathways,” said Lennard Robinson, Executive Director of the Housing Authority of Pompano Beach. “We are committed to strengthening our community by equipping residents with life skills that open doors to opportunity. We’re proud of each of these graduates and grateful for the partnership that made this program possible.”Representatives from the Figgers Foundation emphasized the importance of expanding access to digital learning and preparing young people for a rapidly evolving tech landscape.“Our goal is to make sure youth have the skills to navigate today’s digital world and the literacy to understand emerging technologies like AI,” said Deshonae Luster, Executive Director of the Figgers Foundation. “These students worked hard, asked great questions, and demonstrated real growth throughout the program.”The initiative reflects the housing authority’s continued investment in resident-focused programming that supports academic achievement, workforce readiness, and long-term community well-being.The Housing Authority of Pompano Beach and the Figgers Foundation plan to continue offering opportunities that expand digital access and training for residents. Community members interested in future programs can contact Glen Gilzean at Gunster, GGilzean.arrow@gunster.com representing the Figgers Foundation.

