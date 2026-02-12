KANDY MYST BY CINNAMON CELEBRATES ONE YEAR OF ENERGISING CONTEMPORARY HOSPITALITY IN THE CITY OF KANDY

KANDY, SRI LANKA, February 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kandy Myst by Cinnamon celebrates its first anniversary, marking a year as Kandy’s contemporary hospitality destination that brings energy, culture, and lifestyle experiences to the city. Opened on 12 February 2025 through a partnership between Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts and Indra Traders (Pvt) Ltd, the hotel blends hospitality expertise with local insight to deliver a modern, energetic and lifestyle driven offering.With the highest room inventory in Kandy , comprising 215 contemporary rooms, Kandy Myst by Cinnamon caters to both leisure and business travellers, offering modern comfort in close proximity to the city’s key attractions and transport routes. Its dynamic dining and social spaces; Grains Dining, Terra Lounge, and the rooftop Kosmos Sky Bar with heated infinity pool, invite guests and locals to engage, with panoramic city views, curated entertainment, and vibrant social experiences. Grains Dining, the buffet restaurant, serves an extensive selection of local and international cuisine, while Terra Lounge provides a welcoming café-style hub for casual meetups and social gatherings.In its inaugural year, the hotel achieved significant milestones, becoming the first hotel in Kandy to receive LEED Gold certification, demonstrating a commitment to responsible, future-ready development. Reinforcing its culturally connected and globally relevant positioning, Kandy Myst by Cinnamon hosted globally celebrated icons such as Alpha Blondy and a series of high-profile local and international events, including the official trophy unveiling of the inaugural New Zealand U85kg Rugby Tour of Sri Lanka in May 2025.Throughout the year, the hotel brought guests and the community together through seasonal activations, curated experiences, and loyalty-driven offers, contributing to strong engagement while supporting Kandy’s tourism economy through local partnerships and community initiatives.As it enters its second year, Kandy Myst by Cinnamon continues to invite international and local guests alike to experience its vibrant dining, social, and lifestyle spaces, while reinforcing its role in shaping Kandy’s modern hospitality and cultural landscape.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.