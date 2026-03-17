Nickole Diaz Selected to Serve on the Arkansas Financial Educators Council’s Expert Advisory Board
Leaders, like Nickole Diaz, who combine real-world experience and a heart for service are exactly what financial education needs to create lasting community impact.”LITTLE ROCK, AR, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nickole Diaz, founder and CEO of the financial education company Transformation Circle, has been chosen as a member of the prestigious Advisory Board of the Arkansas Financial Educators Council (AFEC), the group announced today.
— Vince Shorb, CEO, National Financial Educators Council
Diaz has nearly two decades of experience in accounting, starting with Arvest Bank in 2009 and progressing through increasingly high-profile positions with the Arkansas Community Foundation, ATG, Pinnacle IT, and Legacy Capital Wealth Partners as Director of Accounting. She earned a BA in Accounting and Finance from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock in 2014. In 2024 she became credentialed as a Certified Financial Education Instructor (CFEI®) through the National Financial Educators Council (NFEC), the nationwide parent body of the AFEC state-level chapter.
Subsequently, Nickole founded her current enterprise, Transformation Circle – a financial education company specializing in accessible, practical financial literacy instruction and one-onone coaching. Transformation Circle’s core mission is to empower individuals and entire communities to thrive through financial equity and education. They accomplish that vision by providing people, families, and communities with resources to give them the stability and
freedom that generates from gaining a sound financial footing.
Nickole Diaz states her objectives for joining the Advisory Board as leveraging her professional expertise and network to advocate for financial literacy, contribute to the creation of high-quality education, and raise awareness about the financial wellness movement across Arkansas and beyond. By doing so, she hopes to contribute to economic empowerment at the community level.
“Financial education is an investment that pays dividends across generations,” Diaz states. “At Transformation Circle, we’ve seen firsthand how access to financial literacy transforms not only bank accounts, but lives. When we equip people with tools to budget, save, and build credit, we open doors to homeownership, entrepreneurship, and long-term stability. Every class, every workshop, every conversation is an opportunity to build stronger, more resilient communities.”
The AFEC selects board members based on their professional expertise, ethics, and commitment to the financial wellness cause. Nickole Diaz’s combination of background, experience, and history of community service made her a natural choice to fill this role. The Arkansas Council anticipates a productive and lengthy partnership with Nickole as they work together toward their shared mission.
"Nickole Diaz represents the intersection of high-level accounting and a heartfelt mission for financial equity that is central to the National Financial Educators Council,” said Vince Shorb, CEO of the NFEC. “Her leadership at Transformation Circle will help the Arkansas Financial Educators Council raise the standard for wellness across the state.
The Arkansas Financial Educators Council is part of the National Financial Educators Council (NFEC), an internationally recognized, IACET-accredited organization and Certified B Corporation. NFEC provides comprehensive training, curriculum, and implementation frameworks that empower educators and community leaders to deliver effective, measurable financial education programs.
Claudia Martins
National Financial Educators Council
+1 702-620-3059
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