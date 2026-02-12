Spirit Origin Debuts as Central America’s Largest Specialty Coffee Destination

New Spirit Origin Logo Spirit Origin’s Coffee Omakase experience in Roatán, Honduras — an intimate, origin-driven tasting featuring Honduras’ top Cup of Excellence coffees in a purpose-built omakase bar overlooking the Caribbean. Spirit Origin in Roatán, Honduras — a coffee shop and restaurant overlooking the island, where guests enjoy specialty coffee and curated dining surrounded by panoramic Caribbean views.

Spirit Animal Coffee rebrands as Spirit Origin and opens a 12,000 sq ft flagship in Roatán, uniting omakase, roastery, retail, and fine dining at origin.

Spirit Origin represents who we have always been, deeply connected to origin, uncompromising in quality, and focused on building a meaningful, transparent coffee experience where coffee itself begins.” — Paul Gromek, Co-Founder

ROATAN, HONDURAS, February 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Spirit Animal Coffee today announced its official rebrand to Spirit Origin , marking a defining evolution in the company’s mission to elevate specialty coffee through origin integrity, craftsmanship, and immersive experience.The new name, Spirit Origin, more precisely reflects the brand’s long-standing commitment to coffee provenance, honoring the people, land, and processes behind each coffee, from farm to cup. As the company has grown into a vertically integrated coffee ecosystem rooted in Honduras, the rebrand clarifies its identity and long-term vision on the global specialty coffee stage.“This rebrand is not a reinvention, but a refinement,” said Paul Gromek, CEO & Co-Founder. “Spirit Origin represents who we have always been, deeply connected to origin, uncompromising in quality, and focused on building a meaningful, transparent coffee experience where coffee itself begins.”As part of the rebrand, Spirit Origin is introducing fully compostable packaging across its retail coffee offerings, reinforcing its commitment to environmental responsibility without compromising quality or design.Beyond packaging, the company is expanding its long-term investment in Honduras by launching a coffee supply chain training program open to Honduran participants, focused on building advanced skills across coffee production, processing, roasting, quality control, and hospitality. The program is designed to elevate local expertise, create sustainable career pathways, and contribute to the development of higher-quality Honduran coffee at every level of the value chain.This initiative reflects Spirit Origin’s belief that the future of specialty coffee depends on empowering people at origin with the skills, knowledge, and opportunities to lead the industry forward.The Spirit Origin brand identity and spatial design were developed pro bono by the acclaimed design studio Biles Hendry, a fellow Certified B Corporation, whose global portfolio spans many iconic and best-in-class brands. Their contribution reflects a shared belief in Spirit Origin’s mission and the importance of building world-class coffee experiences at origin. The resulting design language is refined yet grounded, elevated, contemporary, and unmistakably Honduran, allowing the coffee, the producers, and the place to remain at the forefront.Opening Central America’s Largest Integrated Specialty Coffee ExperienceCoinciding with the rebrand, Spirit Origin is opening a 12,000-square-foot flagship coffee experience in Roatán, Honduras, becoming the largest integrated specialty coffee experience in Central America.The destination brings together, under one roof:• A coffee omakase room, offering a guided, reservation-only tasting journey• A state-of-the-art roastery• A luxury specialty coffee shop• From the Roots, a full-service restaurant presenting haut cuisine that juxtaposes elevated Honduran gastronomy with specialty coffee–driven recipes and pairingsTogether, the space is designed as a fully immersive hospitality experience bridging origin, craftsmanship, and contemporary culinary expression.With Spirit Origin, the company enters its next chapter: redefining what origin-based specialty coffee can be, setting new benchmarks for immersive coffee destinations, and demonstrating that world-class coffee culture can be built where coffee is grown.

