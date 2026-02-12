Ophelia Luncheon 2026 to Celebrate Young Women, Mentors, and Community Support

The Ophelia Luncheon is one of the most meaningful days of our year—a celebration of the girls, mentors, and community partners who believe in the power of education, encouragement, and opportunity.” — Peter Sturgeon, CEO of the John F. Kennedy Memorial Foundation

PALM DESERT, CA, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- What happens when a community invests in its young women? On Monday, March 16, 2026, the John F. Kennedy Memorial Foundation will answer that question at its annual Ophelia Luncheon, hosted at The Westin Rancho Mirage Resort & Spa, where students, mentors, educators, and supporters will gather to celebrate the lasting impact of the Ophelia Program across the Coachella Valley.This signature event highlights the life-changing impact of mentorship, education, and community support. Guests will hear inspiring stories from participants, recognize graduating seniors, and celebrate the mentors whose guidance helps young women build confidence, leadership skills, and a vision for their future.Each year, the Ophelia Luncheon serves as a powerful reminder of what is possible when a community invests in its youth. The program currently serves 610 young women in 21 schools across the Coachella Valley and continues to expand, with a long-term goal of reaching every middle and high school in the region.“The Ophelia Luncheon is one of the most meaningful days of our year,” said Peter Sturgeon, CEO of the John F. Kennedy Memorial Foundation. “It is a celebration of the girls, the mentors, and the community partners who believe in the power of education, encouragement, and opportunity.”The luncheon also recognizes the generous sponsors and donors whose support makes the Ophelia Program possible and helps provide scholarships, mentorship opportunities, and leadership development for participants.The 2026 Ophelia Luncheon is made possible through the generous support of Event Sponsor the Augustine Band of Cahuilla Indians. Additional sponsors include Eisenhower Medical Center, U.S. Bank, Diane Denkler, Edie McCarthy, Mark and JoAnn Nickerson, the City of Indian Wells, Desert Healthcare District, Suz Hunt, Diane Gershowitz, Las Casuelas Café & Cork Tree Restaurants, Champions Foundation, and Jan Salta.For additional event details, sponsorship opportunities, and ticket information please call Kippy Laflame at 760-776-1600 Ext 111.To learn more about the Ophelia Program or how to get involved, visit jfkfoundation.org or contact the Foundation at 760-776-1600.About the John F. Kennedy Memorial FoundationThe John F. Kennedy Memorial Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to creating brighter futures for youth in the Coachella Valley. The Foundation’s flagship initiative, the Ophelia Program, empowers young women from middle school through high school to achieve their dreams of graduating and pursuing higher education—through mentorship, education, and community support. For more information, visit https://jfkfoundation.org or call 760-776-1600.

It's a Girl's World: Women Can Do Anything

