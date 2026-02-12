'Early senior clinical input is essential': RCP responds to NHSE standards for care of acutely unwell patients in their first 72 hours in hospital

The RCP has responded to new NHS England standards for care of acutely unwell patients in their first 72 hours in hospital. It was developed in partnership with the Royal College of Physicians, the Society for Acute Medicine and the British Geriatrics Society.

Dr Hilary Williams, clinical vice president at the Royal College of Physicians, said:

'The first 72 hours following admission are critical for patients, and we are pleased to have worked with NHS England on this guidance. It sets out clear standards on who patients can expect to assess them once admitted to ensure they receive the right expert medical care. Resident doctors play a key role at the hospital front door, and we are pleased to have involved them in our contribution to this guidance.

'We welcome the focus on palliative and end of life care. Many people being admitted are sadly frail, living with multiple conditions, and frequently less able to advocate for themselves. Early senior clinical input is therefore essential. We need to recognise the uncertainty of recovery earlier, and focus on helping people and those close to them to navigate treatment and decision making.

‘While for those living with complex health conditions earlier specialist input and continuity of care matter. Earlier care will reduce unnecessary tests and the risk of corridor care, and lead to faster, well planned and safer discharge. This ultimately means safer, more dignified and higher quality patient care.

‘The RCP will continue to advocate for services that are properly staffed, with sufficient senior decision-makers available across the acute pathway. Investment in the physician workforce and high-quality supervision remains vital if we are to make these standards a reality for every patient and the forthcoming 10 year workforce plan is a vital opportunity to make that happen.’