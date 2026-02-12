Oceanside Bombers Name Thunder 6 Barber Shop Official Team Barber for Players and Coaches

Thunder 6 Barber Shop Pat "Thunder 6" Llamas Thunder 6 Barber Shop

Patrick Llamas (“Thunder 6”), owner of Thunder 6 Barber Shop, brings a mission-first approach to grooming.

We’re excited to welcome Thunder 6 Barber Shop to the Bombers family. When you walk into their shop, you feel the pride, the professionalism, and the community-first mindset immediately.” — Ozzy Nunez

OCEANSIDE, CA, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Oceanside Bombers are proud to announce Thunder 6 Barber Shop as the official team barber for Bombers players and coaches—uniting two Oceanside organizations committed to community, professionalism, and service.Owned and operated by Oceanside resident Patrick Llamas (“Thunder 6”), Thunder 6 Barber Shop brings a mission-first approach to grooming: high-quality cuts, consistent service, and a welcoming environment for everyone—especially local service members.Said Ozzy Nunez, Vice President of Partnerships, for the Bombers: “Thunder 6” is Patrick Llamas’ call sign, earned and carried through his deployment to Iraq (2003–2004). When referring to Patrick personally, use “Thunder 6.” When referring to the business, use “Thunder 6 Barber Shop.”Founded in October 2020 at Mission Marketplace with six barber chairs, Thunder 6 Barber Shop has grown rapidly through community support and a relentless focus on the customer experience.In July 2022, the shop expanded to its current location and increased capacity to 13 chairs, allowing the Thunder 6 team to serve more clients while maintaining the personalized, high-standard grooming the shop is known for.Thunder 6 Barber Shop is led by Patrick Llamas, who served 27 years in the United States Marine Corps and was honorably discharged in 2016 as a Sergeant Major (1989–2016). During and after his military career, Llamas continued public service as a police officer in Concord, California, for more than 10 years before being medically retired.Thunder 6 Barber Shop is co-owned by his wife, Adelita Llamas, whose support has helped build the shop into a trusted community staple.Through this partnership, Thunder 6 Barber Shop will provide team grooming services designed to help Bombers players and coaches look sharp, feel confident, and represent the organization with pride—while reinforcing the shop’s broader objective: serving the Oceanside community with reasonably priced, high-quality grooming, and providing Marines, Sailors and other military and civilian personnel in the community a place for weekly haircuts where they can relax and decompress—grounded in Quality, Service, and Loyalty.About Thunder 6 Barber ShopThunder 6 Barber Shop is an Oceanside-based grooming shop owned and operated by Patrick Llamas, with Adelita Llamas as co-owner. Opened in October 2020 at Mission Marketplace and expanded in July 2022 from 6 to 13 chairs, Thunder 6 Barber Shop is committed to delivering reasonably priced, high-quality grooming and a welcoming place for the local community, Sailors, and Marines from Camp Pendleton to unwind and recharge—built on Quality, Service, and Loyalty.

