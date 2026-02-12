LIXIL Earns Singapore’s ‘ReMarkable’ Award Distinction

From left to right: Antoine Besseyre des Horts, Leader, LIXIL Global Design, Asia; Tharman Shanmugaratnam, President of Singapore, and Hong Khai Seng, President of DBCS.

Award recognizes consistent design excellence for American Standard, GROHE, and INAX across the region

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, February 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LIXIL, maker of pioneering water and housing products, has been recognized with the inaugural Singapore Good Design ReMarkable award, presented by the Design Business Chamber Singapore (DBCS). The accolade was presented during the DBCS 40th Anniversary Gala, in the presence of Tharman Shanmugaratnam, President of Singapore, and Hong Khai Seng, President of DBCS.

The ReMarkable Award is a newly introduced recognition by DBCS, honoring a select group of 21 companies that have demonstrated sustained design leadership with five to nine years of Singapore Good Design (SG Mark) wins.

Antoine Besseyre Des Horts, Leader, LIXIL Global Design, Asia, said “We are honored to receive this recognition reflecting seven consecutive years of awards across our three power brands—American Standard, GROHE, and INAX—and multiple product categories. This award is truly meaningful for LIXIL as it recognizes the investment made in design over the years to offer differentiated, culturally relevant and brand-building products.”

The ReMarkable award joins over 700 international design awards garnered by LIXIL, including the Red Dot Award, iF Design Award, Green Good Design Award, Perspective Awards, Iconic Awards: Innovative Interior and Innovative Architecture, Good Design Award, IDEA, Core77 and Design Plus. Learn more about LIXIL Global Design at www.lixil.com.

About LIXIL

LIXIL (TSE Code 5938) makes pioneering water and housing products that solve every day, real-life challenges, making better homes a reality for everyone, everywhere. Drawing on our Japanese heritage, we create world-leading technology and innovate to make high quality products that transform homes. But the LIXIL difference is how we do this; through meaningful design, an entrepreneurial spirit, a dedication to improving accessibility for all and responsible business growth. Our approach comes to life through industry leading brands, including INAX, GROHE, American Standard and TOSTEM. Approximately 53,000 colleagues operating in more than 150 countries are proud to make products that touch the lives of more than a billion people every day. Learn more at www.lixil.com.

About American Standard

American Standard is the industry leader in bathroom and kitchen products, providing an unmatched legacy of quality and innovation for almost 150 years. American Standard is passionate about improving daily living in ways big and small. From toilet seat innovations to best in class kitchen faucets, American Standard seeks to inspire people to create a home they will love every day. Learn more at www.americanstandard-apac.com.

About GROHE

GROHE is a leading global brand for complete bathroom solutions and kitchen fittings. Since 2014 GROHE has been part of the strong brand portfolio of LIXIL, a manufacturer of pioneering water and housing products. In order to offer "Pure Freude an Wasser", every product is based on the brand values of quality, technology, design and sustainability. Portfolio highlights such as the GROHE Eurosmart line or the GROHE thermostat series as well as groundbreaking innovations such as the GROHE Blue water system are the perfect embodiment of these values. Focused on customer needs, GROHE creates life-enhancing and sustainable product solutions that offer added value for consumers. To make everyday work easier for its professional partners, the brand also offers a comprehensive range of services, including the GROHE + loyalty program and GIVE – a training program for the next generation of installers.

With water at the core of its business, GROHE contributes to LIXIL’s corporate responsibility strategy with a resource-saving value chain: from CO2-neutral* production, water- and energy-saving product technologies, the removal of unnecessary plastic in the product packaging, all the way to the launch of Cradle to Cradle Certified® products. With the hybrid communication ecosystem GROHE X, the brand provides further impulses for the industry. Whether digitally on the brand experience hub, physically or hybrid in the GROHE X Brand & Communication Experience Center in Hemer, Germany or on the road with the GROHE X Motion Trucks, the brand connects people to enhance LIXIL’s purpose to “make better homes a reality for everyone, everywhere”.

*includes CO2 compensation projects, more on green.grohe.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.