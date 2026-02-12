Sugar Skull Unveils “The Sanctuary Collection”: A Minimalist Evolution in Simple Luxury Home Fragrance

Simple, pure, and restorative - The Sanctuary Collection Sacred Smoke honors the smudging traditions of cultures around the world. Desert Zen - inspired by the peace of the high desert

AZLE, TX, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASEFORT WORTH, TX – February 11, 2026 – Sugar Skull, LLC, the Texas-based fragrance house known for its “Simple Luxury” philosophy, today announced the official launch of The Sanctuary Collection . Set to debut on February 12, 2026, the new collection marks a strategic shift toward minimalist aesthetics and mindful living, offering a serene counterpoint to the brand’s traditional maximalist offerings.Designed for those seeking to “reset and find their center,” The Sanctuary Collection moves away from the brand's iconic skull vessels in favor of clean, clear glass, sustainable bamboo lids, and pure white wax. The collection features five new signature scents: Sacred Smoke, Crisp Linen, Desert Zen, Heirloom Wood, and Quiet Retreat.“The Sanctuary Collection is our response to the noise of the modern world,” said Greg Cooper, the Founder of Sugar Skull. “While our core brand is built on joy and expression, Sanctuary is about peace. We wanted to create a visual and olfactory experience that feels like a deep breath—simple, pure, and restorative.”The Sanctuary Discovery Pack : Risk-Free Exploration To celebrate the launch and encourage digital discovery, Sugar Skull is introducing the Sanctuary Discovery Pack. For $15, customers receive 10 hand-poured soy wax melts (two of each fragrance in the collection). In a unique “try-before-you-buy” move, each pack includes a digital code that credits the full $15 purchase price toward a future purchase of a full-sized Sanctuary candle.The Sanctuary Collection will be available exclusively at www.sugarskull4you.com and select boutique partners starting February 12, 2026.About Sugar Skull, LLC Founded in 2023, Sugar Skull, LLC is a lifestyle brand dedicated to “Simple Luxury.” Specializing in high-quality home fragrance, health & beauty, and curated home decor, Sugar Skull creates products that bring effortless joy and comfort to everyday life. All fragrance products are hand-poured in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex.Media Contact: Greg Cooper, Founder/Owner Sugar Skull, LLCEmail: greg@sugarskull4you.comWebsite: www.sugarskull4you.com

