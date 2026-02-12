Tamar Morziev-Fuzailov Leads Three Disability Support Organizations Transforming Care Across New York

Tamar Morziev-Fuzailov Founder of Strive Chai, Bright Plan'et & Noble Network

Noble Network NYC, Bright Plan'et, and Strive Chai deliver integrated services from inclusive events to financial navigation and resource coordination.

For too long, families have been required to navigate a complex system involving multiple agencies, making it challenging to stay informed, organized, and fully supported.” — Tamar Morziev-Fuzailov

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tamar Morziev-Fuzailov, a Jerusalem-born entrepreneur and disability advocate, is reshaping how families access comprehensive support through three complementary organizations: Noble Network, Bright Plan'et , and Strive Chai . Together, the organizations create an end-to-end support ecosystem spanning community connection, financial planning, and service navigation for individuals with disabilities and their families across New York's diverse communities."For too long, families have had to piece together support from disconnected sources," said Morziev-Fuzailov. "We're changing that by building a seamless system where every family has access to the resources, community, and financial guidance they need—all rooted in dignity and respect."Empowering Families: Seamless Support for Every Journey:Noble Network, which launched January 14, 2026, is a nonprofit creating inclusive events and activities that foster connection and belonging for individuals with disabilities. Trained staff provide hands-on assistance at every event, partnering with families and community organizations to ensure accessibility and meaningful participation.Together We Thrive: Integrated Services for Dignity and Inclusion:Bright Plan'et, established in November 2023, operates as a licensed self-direction brokerage supporting families navigating OPWDD services. The organization helps manage support budgets up to $150,000 annually and builds personalized care plans tailored to each individual's needs—from hiring and managing caregivers to securing approvals for classes, camps, transportation, and specialized services.Transforming Care: Comprehensive Support for Every Family:"Bright Plan'et has been an absolute pleasure to work with," said Chava Laufer, Regional Manager at Hamaspik of Five Towns. "Their professionalism, attention to detail, and genuine care set them apart. They communicate clearly, deliver consistently, and make collaboration feel seamless."Bright Plan'et serves New York's multicultural communities with support in English, Russian, Persian, Spanish, and Hebrew. The Queens-based organization offers private consultations and hosts information nights with professional guest speakers to equip families with practical tools and education.Support with Dignity: Tailored Care for Every Individual:Strive Chai, founded in February 2022, functions as a referral and resource hub connecting children and adults facing social, emotional, behavioral, and developmental challenges to the right programs and professionals. Services include after-school support, therapeutic resources, and direct care referrals, ensuring coordinated and consistent support across providers."These organizations represent a holistic approach to disability support," said Morziev-Fuzailov. "From financial planning and service navigation to inclusive community events, we're creating a comprehensive ecosystem where individuals with disabilities and their families can thrive with dignity and empowerment."Morziev-Fuzailov draws on leadership experience from her service in the Israel Defense Forces and cultural insight from her Jerusalem roots, bringing values of faith, resilience, and dignity to her work. Her vision centers on long-term impact and fostering true inclusion across New York and beyond."Every individual deserves to be seen, supported, and celebrated," added Morziev-Fuzailov. "Our mission is to ensure that families never have to navigate this journey alone—we're here to walk alongside them every step of the way."About the Organizations:Noble Network is a nonprofit supporting individuals with disabilities through inclusive events, trained staff assistance, and community partnerships.Bright Plan'et is a licensed self-direction brokerage helping families navigate OPWDD services, manage support budgets, and build personalized care plans.Strive Chai is a resource hub connecting children and adults with the programs, professionals, and services they need to succeed.7273 Main St., Flushing, NY, 11367admin@bpbroker.netPhone: 9293602424

