Higharc and ECI Software Solutions Announce Strategic Partnership to Connect Design, Sales, Estimating, and Construction

DURHAM, NC, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Higharc, the leading homebuilding platform for plan design, configuration, and product lifecycle management, today announced a strategic partnership with ECI Software Solutions, Inc. (“ECI”) to deliver a complete, out-of-the-box integration with MarkSystems, the leading single-platform ERP for residential homebuilders and developers.The Higharc–ECI MarkSystems integration directly connects live home design, configuration, and product data in Higharc with the financial and construction workflows managed in MarkSystems. By synchronizing plans, options, pricing, customer records, and buyer selections across both platforms, the integration eliminates manual data entry, reduces rework, and replaces disconnected handoffs with a single, reliable workflow from design through construction.“Builders have been clear about what they need next: a faster, more intelligent way to connect how homes are designed with how they’re priced, sold, and built,” said Caspar Yen, Vice President of Product Management at Higharc. “This partnership is about removing the friction that slows builders down today. By tying Higharc’s home configuration options directly into MarkSystems, builders can surface up-to-date prices in Showroom for the homebuyer, then automatically pass finalized decisions back to the ERP for accurate contract pricing. And because the ERP captures exactly which options were chosen and at what price, teams can more easily analyze performance and cost data to keep future estimates—and margins—on track.”Unlike point-to-point exports, the integration is a standardized, API-driven solution that is co-developed, co-marketed, and jointly supported by Higharc and ECI, giving builders a durable integration they can rely on as their businesses grow. This approach ensures long-term stability for builders and a clear path for continued innovation as operational needs evolve.“What builders care about most is operational reliability and efficiency,” said Monica Wheaton, Vice President of Customer Success for Residential Home Construction at ECI. “This integration ensures a more reliable foundation for estimating, purchasing, and accounting, which helps builders operate with greater accuracy, control, and confidence.”Connecting Product Lifecycle Management and Construction Management WorkflowsThe integration delivers an industry-first combination of two category-leading platforms purpose-built for residential builders. Higharc serves as the source for home product data, including 3D configurations, options, and plan-derived estimating quantities. MarkSystems remains the backbone for financial management and operations, powering estimating, purchasing, project management, accounting, and reporting.By connecting these systems directly, Higharc pulls real-time purchasing data from MarkSystems into the product development process, allowing teams to evaluate feasibility, pricing, and margins earlier and evolve plans faster without waiting on downstream estimates.As plans move into sales and contracting, pricing managed in MarkSystems is reflected in Higharc options and buyer experiences, keeping configurations and priceouts aligned. Buyer selections remain synchronized across systems, with approved configurations in Higharc converting directly into contracts and change orders in MarkSystems. Quantities generated from Higharc’s plan data feed into estimating and purchasing workflows to improve accuracy and consistency and ensure a clean handoff from sales to construction.Built for Speed, Accuracy, and Confident ScaleFor builders running MarkSystems, the integration modernizes how product data moves through the organization, ensuring that plans, options, pricing, and quantities stay consistent from initial configuration through construction.Key benefits for homebuilders include:- A fully integrated design, sales, estimating, and construction workflow that syncs plans, options, pricing, and quantities in real time- Improved estimating and purchasing accuracy using plan-derived quantities- Automated priceouts, contracts, and change orders- No duplicate data entry- Reduced operational errors and downstream reworkAvailabilityThe Higharc–MarkSystems integration is currently in development and will be generally available to customers later this year, with early phases delivered on an accelerated timeline.Learn More at the International Builders’ Show (IBS)Higharc and ECI will introduce and discuss the upcoming MarkSystems integration at the International Builders’ Show (IBS) in Orlando, Fla., Feb. 17–19.Builders are invited to visit both booths and attend a live fireside chat to learn how a connected design-to-construction workflow improves speed, accuracy, and confidence across the homebuilding lifecycle.ECI Software Solutions (MarkSystems) Booth: S8037Higharc Booth: S7071Fireside Chat at the ECI Booth (S8037): Feb. 18 at 12 p.m. ETHigharc and ECI will host a fireside chat with Heath Yeater, Director of IT at Epcon Communities, sharing how a connected product-to-construction workflow is helping builders improve speed, accuracy, and confidence from design through delivery.Media are welcome to attend.About HigharcHigharc is the Homebuilding Cloud platform built specifically for production homebuilders, empowering teams to design, sell, estimate, and build from a single source of truth. By replacing disconnected tools and manual processes, Higharc helps builders move faster, stay aligned, and deliver a better buyer experience. Powered by intelligent generative design, Higharc enables builders to create innovative plans faster, offer personalized 3D buying experiences, generate true-to-plan construction documents, and manage changes seamlessly with real-time automation. Learn more at Higharc.com About ECI Software SolutionsECI Software Solutions provides AI-powered, cloud-based business software for small and mid-sized businesses to run their operations end to end. Built by experts in manufacturing, building and construction, field service, and distribution industries, ECI’s industry-specific software connects businesses and customers to improve visibility, operational efficiency, and profitability. Headquartered in Westlake, Texas, ECI serves more than 25,000 customers in over 90 countries.For more information, visit www.ecisolutions.com ContactsECIEcius@brands2life.comBrands2Life US

