K-Beauty Innovation ‘ALADDIN RX’ Redefines Post-Procedure Care, Earning Spotlight at Cosmoprof Miami 2026

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- - ADP-Derma’s DA500 Sunscreen identified as a ‘Gentle Power’ trendsetter for its high-molecular protection technology.- Leveraging 1 million clinical cases, the brand prepares for aggressive North American growth with U.S. FDA OTC product development.ADP-Derma Inc. is proud to announce that its clinical skincare line, ALADDIN RX , has secured a spot in the prestigious ‘Cosmo Trends 2026’ report during Cosmoprof North America Miami. The brand’s breakthrough DA500 Barrier Protection Sun Cream was singled out for its revolutionary approach to protecting hyper-sensitive skin.The Cosmo Trends report, curated by global authority BEAUTYSTREAMS, is the industry’s premier guide to future-shaping beauty products. ALADDIN RX was featured in the ‘Gentle Power’ category—a movement focused on delivering high-performance results through non-invasive, ultra-low-irritation formulas.“Being recognized by BEAUTYSTREAMS at one of the world’s largest beauty stages is a testament to the scientific rigor behind ALADDIN RX,” said Will Shin, PR representative for ADP-Derma. “Our mission is to bridge the gap between clinical dermatological treatments and daily home care through proven formulas, not just trends.”At the heart of the recognition is the ‘DA500’ technology. Unlike traditional sunscreens that may cause irritation on post-procedure skin, the DA500 formula utilizes active ingredients with a molecular weight exceeding 500 Daltons. This specific design ensures the product remains on the surface to protect the skin barrier without deep dermal absorption, providing a safe solution for the ‘Golden Hour’ of skin recovery.The brand’s foundation is built on the legendary ‘Aladdin Peeling’ treatment, which has been performed over 1 million times globally. This deep clinical heritage has allowed ADP-Derma to perfect a recovery mechanism that meets the highest professional standards.With this momentum, ADP-Derma is accelerating its U.S. market strategy. The company is set to establish a North American subsidiary in early 2026 and is currently in the advanced stages of developing new sunscreen formulations compliant with U.S. FDA Over-the-Counter (OTC) regulations. This move signals ADP-Derma’s commitment to becoming a dominant player in the global dermo-cosmetic sector.About ADP-Derma Inc.ADP-Derma is a specialized bio-cosmetic firm focused on advanced skin recovery solutions. By translating 20 years of clinical expertise into innovative consumer products, the company provides essential care for skin following professional aesthetic procedures.

