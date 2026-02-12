Patient Safety First: How Vinmec Is Winning the Attention of Indian Patients

Vinmec’s experts discussed patient safety, experience, and innovation at the summit. Vinmec advances Asian medical travel through specialized transplant and cardiac care. Vinmec is Asia's first to hold dual ACC accreditation for Heart Failure and Cath-lab.

HANOI, VIETNAM, February 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Safety is becoming India’s new medical travel compass, and it points to Vinmec India’s outbound medical tourism market is growing at an estimated 12% annually , driven by rising incomes and demand for advanced, high-quality care. Indian patients have long traveled to destinations such as Thailand, Singapore, and the United States for complex procedures where outcomes are seen as more predictable.As this flow accelerates, the basis for choosing where to seek care is also shifting. Patient safety is becoming the defining benchmark in cross-border healthcare, as concerns mount around care coordination, recovery continuity, and post-operative risk. This focus was central at the International Dialogue on Healthcare (IDH) 2026 in India, where leaders explored how safety can be engineered into healthcare systems.At the event, Vinmec drew strong interest with its system-level patient safety and experience model, positioning the healthcare system as an emerging destination for Indian patients.Vinmec’s System-Level Approach to SafetyAt IDH 2026, Vinmec framed patient safety not as a clinical add-on, but as a system-wide discipline that must be designed into every layer of care. In the opening session, Prof. Tran Trung Dung, CEO of Vinmec Healthcare System, argued that safety only becomes meaningful when it is equitable, predictable, and worthy of patient trust. He outlined Vinmec’s approach through three pillars: equity, ensuring safety for all patients; technology, using AI and data to shift from incident reporting to risk prediction; and trust, fostering a culture where teams can speak up and learn from errors.This system-level perspective was further explored through Vinmec’s discussion on engineering safe innovation. Dr. Phung Nam Lam, Deputy CEO for Clinical Excellence and Training, shared how high-reliability healthcare systems in Asia are shaped by embedding safety into technology adoption, clinical training, and governance structures.Patient experience is inseparable from this safety architecture. Nguyen Huy Ngoc, Deputy CEO for Operations, noted that seamless care pathways are essential to sustaining trust, reducing variability, and delivering consistent outcomes.What’s Changing for Indian Patients in Medical TravelDemand from Indian patients is rising most sharply in areas such as organ transplantation and cardiac surgery, where outcomes depend heavily on system reliability and advanced clinical capability. This is where Vinmec is positioning itself within Asia’s medical travel landscape.The system offers complex care across organ transplantation and advanced cardiac interventions. In the field of organ transplantation, Vinmec is a pioneering private healthcare provider in Vietnam, with particular strengths in liver transplantation from both living and brain-dead donors, as well as in managing rare and highly complex transplant cases.In cardiovascular care, Vinmec is the first healthcare institution in Asia to establish two centres accredited by the American College of Cardiology (ACC) for both Heart Failure and Cath-lab services. Complex procedures, including TAVI, are supported by advanced diagnostics such as 3.0-Tesla MRI and high-slice CT imaging.Rather than applying innovation in isolation, the system embeds tools such as 3D printing within a safety-driven care model to address cases once considered untreatable. In January 2026, a patient who had lived with a severe elbow deformity for 27 years underwent a customised elbow joint replacement that made functional recovery possible. A year earlier, Vinmec surgeons performed a personalized, 3D-printed total femoral replacement for a child with bone cancer, restoring mobility after extensive disease.In each case, technology functioned as a means to restore mobility, reduce risk, and improve long-term quality of life.At IDH 2026, Vinmec also presented its exhibition of advanced medical technologies, with a focus on 3D printing in complex surgery. The showcase drew strong interest from Indian experts, reflecting growing recognition of Vinmec’s progress in personalised, high-end care aligned with international benchmarks.As Indian patients have traditionally looked to established destinations, a new option is beginning to take shape within Asia. By combining complex clinical capability with system-level patient safety and carefully integrated innovation, Vinmec is emerging as a credible and compelling alternative for Indian patients seeking safe, high-quality care abroad.

