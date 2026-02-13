New Anime Series 'THE GHOST IN THE SHELL' to Stream on Prime Video in July 2026

Streaming Launch Revealed as Part of Prime Video’s 2026 Animation Lineup at the "Prime Video Presents: International Originals event" in London

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The landmark " Prime Video Presents: International Originals" event was held in London, where Prime Video announced the upcoming July 2026 streaming debut of the new anime series, THE GHOST IN THE SHELL The announcement was a centerpiece of Prime Video’s first-ever global showcase dedicated exclusively to high-end content produced outside the United States. This "International Originals event" marks a significant milestone in Prime Video's strategy to bring world-class, culturally resonant stories from international markets to a global stage, spotlighting the most anticipated titles in their 2026 lineup.The upcoming anime series THE GHOST IN THE SHELL will be directed by Mokochan, making his directorial debut after serving as assistant director on titles like DAN DA DAN. Script is being handled by acclaimed science fiction author EnJoe Toh, known for works like Self-Reference ENGINE and for his work on Godzilla Singular Point. Character design and executive animation direction are handled by Shuhei Handa, known for SCOTT PILGRIM TAKES OFF (Netflix) and Spriggan. The music direction for this project will be led by Taisei Iwasaki, winner of the Japan Academy Film Prize for Outstanding Achievement in Music for BELLE. The soundtrack will be a collaborative creation featuring Iwasaki alongside Ryo Konishi, who served as Music Director for the Opening Ceremony of the 2025 World Expo in Osaka, and YUKI KANESAKA, a U.S.-based composer recently known for his work on the TV anime Dr. STONE. Animation production is by Science SARU, known for internationally acclaimed works such as the Golden Globe-nominated film Inu-Oh, the Shanghai International Film Festival Best Animation Award-winning The Colors Within, and the TV anime DAN DA DAN.◆Project DetailsTitle: THE GHOST IN THE SHELLFormat: TV AnimationBased on the manga “The Ghost in the Shell” by Shirow Masamune, originally serialized in YOUNG MAGAZINE published by KODANSHA Ltd.Director: MokochanScript: EnJoe TohCharacter Design and Executive Animation Director: Shuhei HandaMusic Director & Music: Taisei IwasakiMusic: Ryo Konishi YUKI KANESAKAMusic Production: FlyingDogAnimation Production: Science SARURelease Date: Scheduled for July 2026◆Official Site & Social MediaOfficial Teaser Site:X (Japan): @thegits_animeX (Global): @thegits_animeENInstagram: @thegits_anime◆Exhibition InformationThe first-ever large-scale exhibition spanning all anime series.Venue: TOKYO NODE GALLERY A/B/C (Toranomon Hills Station Tower 45F)Dates: January 30, 2026 – April 5, 2026Hours: 10:00 - 20:00 (Last entry 19:30)Tickets: https://www.tokyonode.jp/sp/exhibition-ghostintheshell/ticket/

