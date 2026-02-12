Bird Infestation Is Emerging as a Hidden Threat to California’s $30 Billion Residential Solar Market

Jesse Flores, Owner of Superior Solar Cleaners, serving homeowners across Visalia and California’s Central Valley Superior Solar Cleaners logo representing professional solar panel cleaning and pigeon proofing services in Visalia, California. Solar Panel shining bright from a clean from Superior Solar Clean Superior Solar Cleaners installs professional bird-proofing mesh to keep pigeons and pests away from your solar investment. Protective bird netting installed beneath rooftop solar panels to prevent nesting and debris buildup in Visalia, California.

Rising dust and bird activity in California’s Central Valley may reduce solar output, putting homeowner savings and long-term system performance at risk.

VISALIA, CA, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- California’s residential solar market has surpassed $30 billion in cumulative value, yet industry observers warn that a lesser-known threat, bird infestation, is creating rising repair and fire risk concerns beneath rooftop panels.

Pigeons and other nesting birds are increasingly drawn to solar arrays, where the gap between panel and roof provides shelter from predators and weather. Once nesting occurs, debris accumulation, corrosive droppings, and chewed wiring can lead to system inefficiencies and, in rare cases, electrical hazards.

Insurance industry data indicate that animal-related electrical damage claims have steadily increased nationwide. While exact figures vary by region, pest intrusion has become a recurring risk factor cited in property insurance assessments.

California’s Central Valley presents a particular vulnerability due to high pigeon populations in agricultural corridors and urban-residential transition zones.

Beyond efficiency loss, bird-related solar damage may require costly panel removal, solar panel cleaning, rewiring, and reinstallation. For homeowners unaware of nesting activity, the issue often goes undetected until system alerts or visible roof damage occur.

The problem intersects with California’s broader wildfire risk conversation. Although rare, improperly maintained rooftop systems with compromised wiring can increase structural fire risk, particularly during high-heat summer months.

In Visalia and surrounding communities such as Tulare, Exeter, Lindsay, and Kingsburg, solar arrays are now a standard feature of residential rooftops. As adoption increases, secondary maintenance markets are expanding alongside installation growth.

“Most homeowners don’t realize pigeons can nest under panels within weeks if protective barriers aren’t installed,” said Jesse Flores of Superior Solar Cleaners. “Prevention is significantly less costly than remediation.”

Superior Solar Cleaners provides pigeon proofing and solar maintenance services across Tulare County and neighboring cities.

As California’s clean energy footprint expands, experts suggest that infrastructure protection will become an increasingly relevant sub-sector within the renewable energy economy.

Legal Disclaimer:

