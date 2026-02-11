Main, NEWS Posted on Feb 11, 2026 in Featured



2ND ANNUAL QUEER DAY AT THE CAPITOL BRINGS COMMUNITY, EDUCATION AND ADVOCACY TO THE HAWAIʻI STATE CAPITOL

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

February 11, 2026

HONOLULU —— The Hawaiʻi State LGBTQ+ Commission will host the 2nd Annual Queer Day at the Capitol on Tuesday, February 17, 2026. The day will bring together community members, advocates, service providers and policymakers for a full day of visibility, education, and civic engagement.

From 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., more than 38 exhibitors from across Hawaiʻi, representing three counties, will gather on the Fourth Floor of the Capitol to share resources, services and lived experiences impacting Hawaiʻi’s māhū, LGBTQIA+ and QTPI+ communities. Exhibitors include nonprofit organizations, healthcare providers, advocacy groups and community-based programs working year-round to support queer communities statewide.

“Queer Day at the Capitol is about more than visibility — it’s about access, education and ensuring that the voices of our communities are present in the spaces where policy decisions are made,” said Michael Golojuch, Jr., event producer and vice chair of the Hawaiʻi State LGBTQ+ Commission. “This year, we’re proud to expand the event to include in-depth educational panels that directly connect policy to real-world impacts.”

“By bringing community voices and evidence-based education into the Capitol, Queer Day creates space for informed dialogue and policymaking that reflects the dignity and realities of māhū and LGBTQIA+ people across Hawaiʻi,” said Sandy Harjo Livingston, Ph.D., chair of the Hawaiʻi State LGBTQ+ Commission.

New in 2026: Educational Panels in the Capitol Auditorium

For the first time, Queer Day at the Capitol will feature two educational panels in the Capitol Auditorium, offering lawmakers, staff, media and the public an opportunity to engage with experts and advocates on pressing issues facing the māhū, LGBTQIA+ and QTPI+ communities.

9:00 – 10:30 a.m.

Healthcare, Not Politics: The Case for Gender-Affirming Care

Organized by the Hawaiʻi Health and Harm Reduction Center, this panel will provide evidence-based information on gender-affirming care, its role in public health and the consequences of restricting access for māhū, transgender, QTPI+ and gender-diverse people in Hawaiʻi.

2:00 – 3:30 p.m.

From Policy to Protection: Defending Queer Lives Against Federal Attacks

Organized by the ACLU of Hawaiʻi, this panel will examine federal threats to māhū,

LGBTQIA+ and QTPI+ rights, including current and emerging policies, while exploring the role of state and local actions to protect civil rights, safety and bodily autonomy.

The Hawaiʻi State LGBTQ+ Commission invites legislators, legislative staff, media and members of the public to attend Queer Day at the Capitol and participate in any portion of the day’s programming.

Event Details at a Glance

Date: Tuesday, February 17, 2026

Location: Hawaiʻi State Capitol

• Capitol Auditorium: Panels (9:00–10:30 a.m. & 2:00–3:30 p.m.)

• Fourth Floor: Exhibitor Showcase (11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.)

For more information, please contact the Hawaiʻi State LGBTQ+ Commission at [email protected].

QTPI+: Is an acronym for Queer and Trans Pacific Islander plus and includes other gender identities within the Pacific Islander community. It’s a term used to describe the intersection of LGBTQIA+ identities within Pacific Islander cultural heritage. It was coined during a gathering of Pacific Islander organizers from United Territories of Pacific Islanders Alliance (UTOPIA) Wash., UTOPIA PDX and UTOPIA Eastern Wash., at NQAPIA’s West Coast Summit in Fresno, California

For more information about the glossary, see the link below

Media Contact:

Kristen Takushi

Interim Public Information Officer

Department of Human Services

[email protected]