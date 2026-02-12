One Art Space Presents Black History Month Exhibition Debuting Unseen Works of Purvis Young

One Art Space Logo One Art Space’s MaryAnn Giella McCulloh and Mei Fung (Photo Credit: PMC / Michael Ostuni) Tra'Lynn Husbands (Photo Credit: PMC / Michael Ostuni) Iran Barkley, MaryAnn Giella McCulloh, Shirley Giella, Joe Giella, Vito Antufermo, John Pannisi (Photo Credit: PMC / Michael Ostuni) Art by Purvis Young (Photo Credit: PMC / Michael Ostuni)

Renowned Artist Purvis Young Brings Angels and Art to One Art Space for the 100th year of Black History Month

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- One Art Space in Tribeca launched a landmark February 2026 exhibition of works by acclaimed artist Purvis Young (1943–2010), timed for Black History Month 2026 and highlighted by the first New York showing of several of Young’s paintings.Curated by MaryAnn Giella McCulloh the exhibition centers on Young’s emotionally direct visual language and his recurring commitment to social commentary, compassion, and the possibility of a better future. MaryAnn Giella McCulloh, co-owner of One Art Space describes Purvis’s artwork as symbolizing hope and healing, shaped by Young’s visions and his desire to create work that offers joy and empathy in response to the world’s wounds.Young’s work has entered prominent museum collections, including The Metropolitan Museum of Art, the Smithsonian American Art Museum and the Whitney Museum of American Art, among others, and his paintings are held by private collectors.Notable Attendees included: MaryAnn Giella McCulloh, Mei Fung, Billy McCulloh, Madison McCulloh, Grace Ji, Seong Kim, Shadesha Stevenson, Lauren Mariani, Mike Fredo, Mitch Rodbell, Bill McCulloh, Joe Giella, Iran Barkley, Shirley Giella, Vito Antufermo, Andrew McCulloh, Sabel Pinyol Blasi, Kele McComsey, Sanghee Gil, Lauren Marie, Teddie Sakellaridis, Aris Sakellaridis, Danny McCulloh, John Pannisi, Rowena Husbands, Tra'Lynn Husbands, Selig Sacks, Shirley Faison, and Eric Sacher.The exhibition of Purvis Young’s work will run the month of February 2026.ABOUT One Art Space:One Art Space opened in May 2011 in the heart of Tribeca and has been a distinctive venue for both museum-caliber and emerging artists for 15 years. Located at 23 Warren Street in Tribeca, New York City the gallery occupies a versatile ground-level space with a glass façade, offering natural light and an inviting view from the street. The gallery’s programming mixes storied figures in New York's art scene like Al Diaz, world-famous street artists like Shepard Fairey, abstract contemporary painters like Andrew Salgado, and the solo exhibition of work by Purvis Young, whose paintings are held in institutions like The Metropolitan Museum of Art, the Whitney Museum of American Art, and the Smithsonian American Art Museum, as well as in the collections of some of the highest-end buyers in the art market. Our mission is to create a place where the giants of art history and the visionaries of art’s future comes together in One Art Space.For more information, please visit: www.oneartspace.com IG: @oneartspace | F: OneArtSpaceNYC | X/T: @oneartspace

