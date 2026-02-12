Clear Aligner Advisor Partners with Smile Partners USA to Scale Doctor Development and Growth Across 120+ Practices

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Clear Aligner Advisor , a dentist-led aligner training and doctor development platform founded by Dr. Avi Patel, DDS, announced a strategic partnership with Smile Partners USA , a dental support organization with more than 120 practices nationwide.Following a successful pilot, the collaboration marks Clear Aligner Advisor’s largest transition from pilot to enterprise partnership to date. The partnership reflects a growing demand among DSOs for implementation-focused aligner growth systems that drive measurable adoption rather than passive education. Smile Partners USA is deploying the platform’s structured aligner education, implementation, and accountability framework to support associate dentists, increase clinical production, and strengthen long-term doctor retention.“This partnership with Smile Partners USA is incredibly meaningful to me,” said Dr. Patel, Founder of Clear Aligner Advisor. “I was once the dentist who didn’t have access to structured mentorship or clinical support, and I know firsthand how much that impacts confidence, fulfillment, and long-term growth. Being able to partner with an organization that genuinely believes in investing in its doctors — and seeing that commitment translate into real results — feels full circle.”Closing the Aligner Execution GapAs aligner demand grows, many DSOs struggle to convert opportunity into consistent case starts. Doctors often lack the confidence, training, and operational systems needed to execute at scale.Clear Aligner Advisor was built to close this gap. Its enterprise programs combine structured education, real-time clinical support, standardized workflows, and ongoing accountability to create a repeatable pathway for aligner growth. Unlike traditional CE programs or static learning platforms, Clear Aligner Advisor operates through proven implementation playbooks tailored to each organization’s clinical structure, compensation model, and operational workflows. Every DSO faces unique challenges in adoption, alignment, and accountability. The team at Clear Aligner Advisor takes a consultative approach — working directly with leadership and doctors to customize rollout strategies, remove bottlenecks, and drive measurable execution at the practice level.Across pilot programs, participating doctors increase aligner case starts by an average of three additional cases per month, while partner organizations report associate retention rates averaging approximately 97% during active participation.A Strategic Growth PartnerThrough this partnership, Smile Partners USA gains an aligner growth partner that operates as an extension of its clinical leadership team— not simply as an education vendor, but as a hands-on implementation partner. The collaboration is designed to support doctor development, same-store growth, recruitment and retention differentiation.“Investing in our doctors is essential to delivering long-term success for our practices and our patients. Clear Aligner Advisor brings a level of structure, accountability, and clinical expertise that allows our doctors to grow with confidence while maintaining high standards of care. This partnership supports our commitment to providing meaningful development pathways for our clinicians,” said Dave Gaspar, CEO of Smile Partners USA.Participating doctors receive access to a customized education portal with on-demand training, live coaching, SOPs, and ongoing support, while leadership gains visibility into engagement and performance metrics. The model is intentionally built around doctor activation — ensuring education translates into consistent case starts rather than remaining underutilized training.Clinical Consistency and Patient Care“Clear Aligner Advisor fills a critical gap between aligner education and real-world execution. Their ability to combine clinical training, operational support, and ongoing accountability allows doctors to confidently diagnose and start cases while maintaining consistency across the organization. This partnership strengthens both doctor engagement and patient care,” said Dr. John Poczatek, Chief Dental Officer of Smile Partners USA.Industry-Aligned CollaborationThe partnership was facilitated through Invisalign ’s special markets team, reinforcing the alignment between education, technology, and operational execution.“When I was introduced to Clear Aligner Advisor, it was immediately clear that Dr. Avi and his team had built something different. They weren’t just focused on education, but on execution, accountability, and real-world results for doctors and DSOs. Making the connection with Smile Partners USA felt like a natural fit because of their shared commitment to investing in clinicians and building scalable, sustainable aligner programs,” said Chris Ambrose, Business Development Manager, Special Markets at Invisalign.The collaboration highlights a broader industry shift toward accountability-driven implementation rather than content-based education alone.

