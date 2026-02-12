The British School Manila Students Crowned as FOBISIA Battle of the Bands Champions 2026

BSM's Four Squared at the Battle of the Bands BSM Students performing at the Battle of the Bands

Students from The British School Manila’s (BSM), Four Squared, have been crowned FOBISIA Battle of the Bands Champions 2026.

They took everything they learned from last year’s experience and applied it with maturity and focus.” — Jeremy Meddows-Taylor, Head of Music, BSM

TAGUIG, PHILIPPINES, February 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Students from The British School Manila ’s (BSM) senior student band, Four Squared, have been crowned Federation of British International Schools in Asia ( FOBISIA ) Battle of the Bands Champions 2026, securing the overall Upper Secondary title at this year’s prestigious regional competition.The 2026 FOBISIA Battle of the Bands was the largest in the event’s history, with 45 FOBISIA schools submitting 97 bands to the preliminary round held in October. From these entries, only 36 bands were selected to perform at the Live Final, hosted last weekend at Denla British School, Bangkok.Four Squared returned to the competition following a strong debut in 2025, where they achieved a Silver award. Building on that experience, the band progressed to Gold this year and ultimately claimed the overall championship, reflecting both artistic growth and sustained commitment to musical excellence.The Live Final programme was designed to mirror professional music industry practice, offering students an immersive experience that included workshops, rehearsals, production support, soundchecks, and performance preparation. Alongside the competition, participants also engaged in a broader cultural education programme, including a guided longtail boat tour through Bangkok’s historic Thonburi canals, with visits to cultural landmarks such as Wat Paknam and Artist’s House.Performances were evaluated against four criteria: Musicality, Stage Presence, Technical Skill, and Professionalism. The 2026 adjudication panel brought together internationally recognised expertise across music performance, production, and education, including Grammy award-winning mixer and producer Matt Lawrence, singer-songwriter Michelle SgP, educator Duncan McKee, violinist and composer Emily Stewart, multidisciplinary performer-educator Charles “Stitch” Wong, and creative leader Steve Molter.Judges commended Four Squared for their musical cohesion, confident stagecraft, and polished delivery, with particular praise for the balance between vocals and instrumentation. Feedback highlighted the group’s professionalism, expressive impact, and ability to perform as a unified ensemble at a high competitive standard.Commenting on the achievement, the British School Manila’s Head of Music, Jeremy Meddows-Taylor said:“I am beyond proud of these young musicians. They took everything they learned from last year’s experience and applied it with maturity and focus. To return and become overall champions just one year later is an exceptional achievement and thoroughly deserved. Their dedication is matched by the unwavering support of their families, who play a vital role in this success.”BSM extended its congratulations to the students, and its sincere thanks to Denla British School for hosting the event that celebrated student creativity and collaboration across the FOBISIA network.The winning performance can be viewed here:

