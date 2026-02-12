One Percent Brand CEO Meets with Turks & Caicos Sports Commission For Strategic Youth & Athlete Development Partnership

TCI Sports CEO Jarrett Foster (left) and One Percent Brand CEO Matthew Airey (right)

One Percent Brand looks to align with several Islands to bring athletic support to under-represented youth, mental health training, and sports development.

When culture, discipline, and community intersect — performance follows.” — Matthew Airey

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Matthew Airey , Founder and CEO of One Percent Brand , met this week with leadership from the Turks and Caicos Islands Sports Commission to explore a potential strategic partnership focused on athlete development, youth empowerment, and high-performance culture across the Turks and Caicos Islands.The meeting centered on aligning One Percent Brand’s performance-driven philosophy — the relentless pursuit of becoming the best 1% version of yourself — with the Commission’s national vision to elevate sports infrastructure, youth programming, and international athletic competitiveness throughout the islands.“This wasn’t just a branding conversation,” said Airey. “This was about building a culture. The One Percent mindset is about daily discipline, mental toughness, and sustainable excellence — principles that translate directly into athlete development and national pride, just like the culture Jarrett Forbes is building at TCI Sports Commission.”Potential Areas of Collaboration Include:Youth Athlete Development Initiatives – Structured training camps and mindset workshops emphasizing discipline, leadership, and long-term athletic growth.Elite Athlete Sponsorships – Performance apparel partnerships and ambassador programs supporting Turks & Caicos athletes competing regionally and internationally.Community Activation Events – Island-wide fitness and motivational events promoting healthy living and mental resilience.International Exposure & Brand Integration – Strategic co-branded initiatives elevating both TCI athletics and One Percent Brand on a global platform.The Turks and Caicos Islands have steadily grown their athletic presence in regional competitions, and leadership within the Sports Commission continues to prioritize structured pathways for youth talent and sustainable sports infrastructure development.One Percent Brand, known for its high-performance aesthetic and mindset-driven messaging, has expanded beyond apparel into athlete empowerment campaigns centered on mental strength, preparation, and consistency — themes that resonated strongly during the meeting and with both Airey and Forbes.While discussions remain preliminary, both parties expressed enthusiasm about building a partnership rooted in long-term impact rather than short-term marketing.“The goal is alignment,” Airey added. “When culture, discipline, and community intersect — performance follows.” “We have had several meetings lately with other islands and I must say the energy felt with Forbes' leadership is among the top. Excited to see where the chips fall for the TCI sports commission, the one percent brand, and the athletes in this region." Airey went on to say.Further announcements regarding a formal collaboration are expected pending continued discussions.**Media Contact:**One Percent Brand - Jesse Foster[office@onepercentbrand.com](mailto:office@onepercentbrand.com)[www.onepercentbrand.com]( http://www.onepercentbrand.com

