Todd J. Leonard Law Firm Takes Initiative to Clean Up New Jersey Highways

Morris County, New Jersey – The Todd J. Leonard Law Firm has taken a significant step towards improving the community by sponsoring the Adopt-a-Highway Program on various major highways in Northern New Jersey. Adopt-a-Highway allows local businesses and individuals to support the state’s roadways by sponsoring litter removal, ensuring that each sponsored segment is regularly cleaned throughout the year.

For over 35 years, Founding Partner Todd Leonard has been committed to serving his community through various charitable endeavors. His dedication to fostering a spirit of giving is reflected in both his professional and personal life, as he actively sponsors local youth sports, community services, police and law enforcement, and local charities.

“Our commitment to the community goes beyond legal representation; it extends to making a positive impact on our environment and surroundings,” said Leonard. “By sponsoring major highways in Northern New Jersey (including Route 80, Route 287, Route 24, and Route 10), we hope to contribute to a cleaner, healthier community for everyone. It’s not just about cleaning the road; it’s about setting an example for others to follow.”

The Adopt-a-Highway Program provides an opportunity for firms like Todd’s to demonstrate civic responsibility, while enhancing the quality of life in New Jersey. The initiative not only addresses litter issues, but also promotes community involvement and pride in local infrastructure.

Todd’s law firm has a long-standing reputation for its commitment to their clients, the environment and the community. With over $100 million recovered for clients during his career, Leonard has consistently emphasized the importance of giving back. His firm has engaged in numerous philanthropic activities, aiming to uplift those in need.

As the Todd J. Leonard Law Firm moves forward with this latest endeavor, Todd encourages other businesses and individuals to consider participating in similar initiatives. “Every effort counts, and together we can make a significant difference in our environment,” he added.

The firm’s involvement in this program represents not only a commitment to environmental stewardship, but also a testament to the enduring spirit of community involvement that defines Morris County.

