Hydrolix Named Akamai Technologies North America ISV Partner of the Year 2025

Hydrolix Named Akamai Technologies ISV Partner of the Year for 2025 Hydrolix.io

Since day one of this partnership, we have demonstrated immediate value by delivering second-by-second intelligence across massive datasets, not five-minute samples.” — Christina Cewe, SVP of Global Sales at Hydrolix

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hydrolix, the real-time data platform for internet-scale operations, today announced it has been named Akamai Technologies North America ISV Partner of the Year for 2025. The award recognizes Hydrolix's innovation, technical integration, deep partnership across both organizations, and the value its solutions bring to the Akamai ecosystem and joint customers.Hydrolix and Akamai announced their partnership in fall 2023 with the rollout of TrafficPeak, Akamai's real-time data platform powered by Hydrolix. The platform's rapid adoption demonstrated immediate market demand, experiencing 11x growth in the offering's first year of availability. Today, hundreds of companies use TrafficPeak to gain real-time insights into the performance and security of this fundamental layer of digital operations. TrafficPeak addresses a critical challenge facing the world's most demanding digital applications. From enterprise productivity platforms to media streaming services delivering content to billions of viewers, these applications require a level of complexity and scale that outpaces traditional approaches to analytics. TrafficPeak ingests terabyte to petabyte-scale globally distributed data in near real-time and delivers unified dashboard insights in seconds. All data remains available for rapid analytics, and TrafficPeak retains data for years at a fraction of the cost of other providers. This gives companies visibility that has been out of reach and operational intelligence across their entire distributed infrastructure."We are thrilled to be named Akamai's North America ISV Partner of the Year," said Christina Cewe, SVP of Global Sales at Hydrolix. "Since day one of this partnership, we have demonstrated immediate value by delivering second-by-second intelligence across massive datasets, not five-minute samples. With TrafficPeak, customers can spot and mitigate problems instantly, before they impact end users. This recognition validates our joint commitment to solving real-world challenges at a scale that can’t be matched.""Hydrolix exemplifies the innovation and collaboration we value most in our ISV partners," said Matt Berk, Senior Vice President, North American Sales, Akamai Technologies. "TrafficPeak has become essential infrastructure for customers who need near real-time visibility into their Akamai services at scale. The growth in just two short years reflects how effectively Hydrolix solves critical data challenges that were previously out of reach. We are excited about the future of our partnership, and are already bringing new solutions to market that solve the real data problems of today - detecting, classifying and understanding bots, rapidly spotting performance issues across multiple CDNs, and feeding AI models with the data they need to understand behavioral patterns and trends."TrafficPeak has proven its value in some of the highest-stakes moments in digital operations.The platform served as the main observability platform behind major recent global sporting events, where any performance degradation could impact millions of viewers simultaneously. During Black Friday, TrafficPeak enabled a global ecommerce company to detect and stop a massive DDoS attack in real time, protecting critical revenue during the year's busiest shopping period.In addition to the 2025 North America ISV Partner of the Year award, Akamai previously selected Hydrolix as its 2024 North America Qualified Computing Partner (QCP) Partner of the Year, underscoring the consistency and depth of the partnership.About Hydrolix: Hydrolix is a real-time data platform that enables organizations to ingest, store, and analyze massive-scale digital operations and security data. The company's high-performance architecture delivers sub-10-second query speeds on petabyte-scale datasets while providing industry-leading compression that reduces storage costs by up to 98%. Hydrolix serves 650+ customers globally across observability, cybersecurity, AI/ML, and real-time analytics use cases.Visit Hydrolix.io for more information.Media Contact: Abby Ross, Head of Corporate Communications, Hydrolix, abby@hydrolix.io

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.