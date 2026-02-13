Hotel seven x seven Itoshima to Relaunch in April 2026 Taste of Element Flavor Dishes Plan with Breakfast Newly Added Finnish-Style Sauna and Pool Area

TOKYO, JAPAN, February 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Renewed Dining Lounge Featuring Local Ingredients. New Pool and Sauna Facilities to Enhance Wellness Experiences.

Kasumigaseki Capital Group's fav hospitality group Co., Ltd. (Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; President: Hidekazu Ogata; hereinafter "FHG") will relaunch seven x seven Itoshima, located in the Itoshima area of Fukuoka Prefecture, on April 1, 2026.

Guided by the concept of "Sunset Beach Club," the property will introduce a newly added sauna and pool area, alongside a refreshed dining lounge featuring creative cuisine made with local Itoshima ingredients.

The hotel offers a stay experience where guests can connect with Itoshima's natural surroundings through food, music, wellness, and activities.

A Retreat Set Against Itoshima's Natural Landscape

Just 45 minutes from Fukuoka Airport, Itoshima lies beyond the city's bustle, offering a naturally rich environment where the sea, mountains, and sky feel close at hand.

Blessed with ingredients nurtured by its abundant nature, the area is also renowned as a culinary destination, featuring fresh seafood, mountain produce, carefully cultivated vegetables, and locally crafted seasonings that reflect the region's unique terroir.

"Sunset Beach Club" is a stay concept where food, music, wellness, and activities come together in quiet harmony against the backdrop of Itoshima's natural beauty. From daytime through sunset and into the evening, guests can enjoy a retreat experience that gently rebalances both body and mind.

Savoring Itoshima's Elements, Culinary Experiences That Complement Your Stay

In the refreshed dining lounge, tapas are presented to express the flavors of Itoshima's nature, climate, ingredients, and seasonings as "elements." These are curated under the supervision of Chef Mawatari, owner-chef of the popular local bar "klootch," known for its creative cuisine using local Itoshima ingredients.

From light bites to a four-dish tapas meal that highlights the character of each element, the experience goes beyond a simple meal, offering a culinary journey that flows gently with the passage of time.

The drink menu is equally extensive. Supervised by Mr. Nomura, founder and lead bartender of "The Certain Bar" in Kitakyushu, the lineup features Element Flavor inspired cocktails as well as mocktails for guests who do not consume alcohol.

In addition, the local liquor store "Kawakubo Saketen" curates a selection of Japanese sake based on the owner's personal philosophy, featuring distinguished labels primarily from across Kyushu and offering opportunities to discover a broader range of flavors.

"Taste of Element Flavor Dishes" (Four Tapas Dishes) | ¥6,600 (Tax Included)

This dish features four tapas dishes inspired by the three natural elements, "Fire," "Water," and "Earth," as reflected in ingredient selection, flavor profiles, and cooking methods. Guests are invited to enjoy the culinary story woven by each element.

Fire: Element Flavor "Spicy"

A lineup infused with the element of "Fire," featuring bold spices

• Itoshima Potato Arrabbiata

• Spicy Beef Tail Omelette

• Local Chicken Confit / Ethnic Style

• Pâté de Merguez

Water: Element Flavor "Sea"

A lineup showcasing the bounty of the sea, evoking the element of "Water"

• Mozuku Seaweed Soba Noodles

• Marinated Red Seabream

• Fried Barracuda with Romesco Sauce

• Local Seafood Bouillabaisse

Earth: Element Flavor "Roots"

A lineup showcasing vegetables nurtured by the earth, evoking the element of "Earth"

• Taro Potato Salad

• Bagna Càuda

• Lotus Root Fritter with Whitebait and Green Chili

• Chicken Gizzard and Mushroom Ajillo

Note: As we use ingredients unique to each season, the menu may change depending on the season and availability.

Plan with Breakfast

Breakfast offers a choice of a bread selection from a local partner bakery or a Japanese-style salmon dish, carefully grilled to a tender, fluffy texture. Both options are served with a salad bar.

This plan is designed to enrich the hotel stay through a thoughtfully curated dining experience.

Dining Lounge Overview

• Hours of Operation: 7:00 am to 12:00 am (Open throughout the day)

Breakfast: 7:00 am to 12:00 pm (Last Order 11:30 am)

Lunch: 12:00 pm to 3:00 pm (Last Order 2:30 pm)

Dinner: 6:00 pm to 10:00 pm (Last Order 9:30 pm)

Bar: 6:00 pm to 12:00 am (Last Order 11:30 pm)

• Seating Capacity: 71 seats (45 indoor, 26 terrace)

Newly Added Finnish-Style Sauna and Pool Area

A sauna and pool area exclusively for hotel guests will be newly introduced.

Seamlessly connected to the open lounge and terrace, this space allows guests to enjoy rejuvenation, swimming, and relaxation at their own pace, creating a wellness experience that refreshes both body and mind throughout the stay.

The terrace features spacious daybeds, where watching the sunset over the sea offers a dynamic connection with Itoshima's natural beauty and creates one of the most memorable moments of the stay.

Finnish-Style Sauna and Pool Overview

• Availability: Year-round (For hotel guests only)

• Hours: 7:00 am to 10:00 pm (Last Entry: 9:30 pm)

Note: Hours may vary by season.

• Fee: Complimentary

Shared Use: Mixed-gender facility (swimwear required)

• Age Restrictions: Sauna is for guests aged 12 and older. Children must be accompanied by an adult when using the pool.

Music Experiences in Harmony with the Flow of Time

Original in-house playlists are curated to match each time of day, from the quiet of morning to chill-out sounds at sunset and the evening bar atmosphere. DJs and artists will also be invited to create musical experiences that make each stay more immersive.

【Facility Overview】

Name: seven x seven Itoshima

Location: 266 Nishiura, Nishi-ku, Fukuoka City, Fukuoka Prefecture 819-0202, Japan

Access: Approx. 45 minutes by car from Hakata Station

Floors: 4 floors in both the EAST and WEST buildings

Number of Rooms: 47 rooms

Website: https://sevenxseven.com/hotels/itoshima/

Instagram (Official): https://www.instagram.com/sevenxseven_hotels/

