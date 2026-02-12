RELEASE: RESIDENTS URGED TO FILE INSURANCE CLAIMS AFTER SEVERE STORMY WEATHER

Posted on Feb 11, 2026 in News Releases

RESIDENTS URGED TO FILE INSURANCE CLAIMS AFTER SEVERE STORMY WEATHER

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

February 11, 2026

HONOLULU — Following recent high winds and heavy rain, the Hawaiʻi Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs (DCCA) Insurance Division is reminding residents to protect their property and file insurance claims as quickly and smoothly as possible.

If your home, vehicle, or personal property has been damaged, contact your insurance company or agent right away to report the loss. Ask for your claim number and confirm any deadlines for filing or submitting documentation. Starting your claim promptly helps ensure your coverage is applied correctly and delays are avoided.

Document all damage by taking clear photos or videos. If it is safe to do so, keep damaged items until the insurance adjuster has seen them. You should also take reasonable steps to prevent further damage, such as placing tarps over roof leaks or boarding broken windows, but avoid making permanent repairs until your insurer has approved them.

Keep records of all expenses related to the damage, including temporary repairs, hotel stays, meals and other costs caused by the storm. Save receipts and write down what was damaged, when it occurred and what actions you took to protect your property.

When an insurance adjuster contacts you, be available for inspections and provide any requested documents. Review settlement offers carefully and ask questions if anything is unclear.

To help residents navigate the claims process, the Hawaiʻi Insurance Division has available a Post-Disaster Insurance Claims Guide and an instructional video on how to file an insurance claim. These resources provide practical tips and step-by-step guidance on documenting losses, understanding coverage and working with insurers after a disaster.

“Licensed insurers are required to handle claims fairly and help consumers recover after a disaster,” said Insurance Commissioner Scott K. Saiki. “If you experience delays, disputes, or have questions about your policy or settlement, our office is here to help.”

Consumers may contact the Hawaiʻi Insurance Division at 1-844-808-DCCA (3222) or visit http://cca.hawaii.gov/ins for claim-filing tips, disaster recovery resources and assistance with insurance-related concerns.

