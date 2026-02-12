Holdaway Estate Launches New Zealand’s First Reduced-Sugar Labelled Wines: Fuchsia Gully Wine Range

Fuchsia Gully Reduced Sugar Wines

Marlborough family winery Holdaway Estate introduces the Fuchsia Gully range – the first wines from New Zealand to carry reduced-sugar nutritional claims.

MARLBOROUGH, MARLBOROUGH, NEW ZEALAND, February 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Marlborough family winery Holdaway Estate is excited to introduce the Fuchsia Gully range – among the very first wines in New Zealand to carry official reduced-sugar nutritional claims.The launch follows legislative changes in mid-2025 that now permit sugar claims to be displayed on wine labels in both New Zealand and Australia.Every wine in the Fuchsia Gully range contains less than 0.1 g of sugar per 100 ml and 2.7 g of carbohydrates per 150ml glass, with a full strength 12.5% ABV, delivering transparency to the consumer.Currently, sugar levels in commercial table wines vary widely, yet almost no New Zealand wines provide nutritional information, leaving consumers unable to make informed choices.Roger Kerrison, who partnered with the Holdaway family to create the range, explains: “Over the past decade, ultra-low-carb beer, cider and low-sugar RTDs have gone mainstream as drinkers have become far more aware of sugar in alcoholic beverages. Wine has lost some ground because residual sugar levels have remained a mystery to most people. Having seen thousands of laboratory results over the years, table wines range from virtually sugar-free – like Fuchsia Gully – to occasionally more than 3 g/100 ml, and everything in between. Most wines are quite competitive in the low-carb space per standard drink, but consumers either don’t know this or are forced to guess. For anyone monitoring sugar intake for health or medical reasons, clear, trustworthy information is essential.”The Fuchsia Gully range is crafted by award-winning Holdaway Estate, a family-owned operation that has been growing grapes in Marlborough’s Lower Wairau Valley since 1980. The Fuchsia Gully wines retain the flavour and appeal of the Holdaway Estate wines that are lauded by critics and loved by the consumer.Winemaker Alana McGettigan says: “Creating wines with a very low sugar content required us to focus on getting everything right in the vineyard and the winery - harvesting at perfect flavour ripeness of the berry and skins, balanced with an attractive acid profile and clean ferment. Fortunately, the warm, early-ripening microclimate of the Lower Wairau delivers concentrated flavours at just the right moment, letting me hand-select only the blocks that naturally suit this style.”Every wine in the range carries the Appellation Marlborough Wine certification, guaranteeing 100% Marlborough origin and the highest quality standards.The Fuchsia Gully range is being distributed into selected stores across New Zealand prior to Christmas, giving health-conscious wine lovers the confidence to enjoy Marlborough quality with full visibility of what’s in their glass.The wines are now available in more than 50 stores across New Zealand, including selected Fresh Choice, New World, PaknSave and Liquorland stores.For more information: roger@propeller.consulting

Legal Disclaimer:

