EWP Architects Promotes Jessica Reuther from Director of Design to Principal Interior Designer

Jessica Reuther, NCIDQ, Principal Interior Designer, EWP Architects Commercial interior architecture firm specializing in workplace design Specialized interior design studio focused on hospitality-inspired, experiential environments

As New Hospitality and Amenity Branch, Chronicle, an EWP Studio, Begins To Grow, So Does The Design Team That Shapes Them

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- EWP Architects , an architecture firm focused on innovative workplace design solutions, today announced the promotion of Jessica Reuther, NCIDQ, to principal interior designer from director of design. Jessica has been a part of the EWP Architects team for eight years and has been an integral part of leading their new hospitality and amenity branch, Chronicle, an EWP Studio . As Principal Interior Designer, Jessica joins the firm’s leadership team, overseeing design vision, team leadership and project delivery and execution. With a primary focus on Chronicle, the hospitality-focused design studio within EWP Architects, she will guide projects from concept through completion.• In February 2026, Jessica Reuther, NCIDQ has been promoted to principal interior designer at EWP Architects from director of design.• With a primary focus on Chronicle, an EWP Studio, the firm’s internal design studio specializing in hospitality-inspired, wellness and amenity environments,• Jessica will oversee projects from concept through completion.• Jessica will be responsible for design vision, team leadership and end-to-end project delivery and execution.“I’m grateful to work alongside Jessica and excited for her and the firm as we look ahead. Her design leadership, collaborative approach and ability to elevate our work continue to have a meaningful impact across the studio,” said Brett Polich, managing principal of EWP architects.In her role at EWP Architects, Jessica has led the design and execution of recently completed hospitality and amenity projects across Chicago, including the notable lobby and amenity redevelopment at One North Franklin.“Design has always been about people, collaboration and intention,” said Jessica Reuther. “As Principal, I’m excited to continue delivering meaningful spaces for our clients and helping shape the future of the firm.”Jessica first started at EWP Architects as an interior designer in 2018. She was promoted to lead interior designer in 2022, and then promoted again to director of design in 2024. Her inspiration and passion for the craft have been influenced not only by her daily work, but through her opportunities to travel throughout Europe and China.About EWP ArchitectsEWP Architects is a commercial interior architecture firm headquartered in Chicago’s West Loop. Founded in 2011, the firm specializes in workplace design, office building repositioning and tenant improvements for landlords, building owners, developers, asset managers and corporate tenants. With a portfolio spanning thousands of projects, EWP brings deep expertise in transforming existing commercial spaces into modern, high-performing work environments.About Chronicle, an EWP StudioChronicle, an EWP Studio is a boutique, specialized interior design studio within EWP Architects, focused on hospitality-inspired, experiential environments. The studio designs lobbies, amenity spaces and social zones where narrative, materiality and atmosphere shape meaningful human connection.FAQsWhat is EWP Architects?EWP Architects is a commercial interior architecture firm headquartered in Chicago’s West Loop. Founded in 2011, the firm specializes in workplace design, office building repositioning and tenant improvements for landlords, building owners, developers, asset managers and corporate tenants. With a portfolio spanning thousands of projects, EWP brings deep expertise in transforming existing commercial spaces into modern, high-performing work environments.What is Chronicle, an EWP Studio?Chronicle is a boutique interior design studio founded and led by the principals within EWP Architects. The studio specializes in creating experiential, story-driven interior environments with a particular emphasis on hospitality inspired design. Chronicle’s work focuses telling the client’s story through experiential design. We consider how a space feels using texture, light, materiality and narrative to create emotional connection and are often engaged for lobbies, amenity spaces, tenant lounges and other environments where atmosphere and experience are paramount. Beyond workplace adjacent projects, Chronicle also serves markets including hospitality, wellness, boutique retail, amenity and senior living, bringing the same design sensibility to any environment where experience drives value.How are EWP Architects and Chronicle related?Chronicle operates as a specialized studio under the EWP Architects umbrella, applying hospitality led design principles to lobbies, amenity floors, cafés, clubs, fitness and wellness spaces as part of the firm’s broader design practice.What types of spaces does Chronicle design?Chronicle designs lobbies, amenity spaces, tenant lounges and other environments where atmosphere and experience are paramount. Beyond workplace adjacent projects, Chronicle also serves markets including hospitality, wellness, boutique retail, amenity and senior living, bringing the same design sensibility to any environment where experience drives value.Who leads Chronicle’s design work?Jessica Reuther, NCIDQ, Principal Interior Designer at EWP Architects, leads design vision, team leadership and end-to-end project delivery for Chronicle, overseeing projects from concept through completion.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.