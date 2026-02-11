Attorney General Hanaway Warns Romance Scams Are on the Rise, Loved Ones Play a Critical Role in Prevention

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Today, Missouri Attorney General Catherine Hanaway is warning Missouri consumers that romance scams are one of the fastest-growing forms of fraud, costing victims billions of dollars each year and leaving deep emotional scars. These scams can harm individuals as well as impact families and friends, and often result in a substantial financial loss.

“Romance scammers don’t just steal hearts, they steal savings. Watch out for signs of fake love if the relationship is rushed or secret, they ask for money or cryptocurrency, or they are hesitant to meet in person,” said Attorney General Hanaway. “Red flags are often noticed by family and friends first. Our Office is committed to go after those who exploit trust and target vulnerable consumers.”

Romance scams occur when criminals create fake identities online to form emotional relationships, gain trust, and ultimately manipulate victims into sending money, financial information, or personal data. Scammers often operate through dating apps, social media platforms, messaging services, and even professional networking sites.

Warning Signs of a Romance Scam May Include:

Professions or life stories that seem unusually glamorous or tragic (e.g., military service overseas, oil rigs, humanitarian work)

Reluctance or refusal to meet in person or appear on live video calls

Requests for money, gift cards, cryptocurrency, or financial assistance—often framed as emergencies

Rapid expressions of love or commitment

Attempts to isolate the victim from friends or family

Pressure to keep the relationship secret

While awareness campaigns often focus on potential victims, loved ones are one of the most powerful lines of defense.

How Friends and Family Can Help:

Stay connected. Regular, judgment-free conversations help keep communication open.

Regular, judgment-free conversations help keep communication open. Listen without shaming. Victims may ignore warnings if they feel criticized or embarrassed.

Victims may ignore warnings if they feel criticized or embarrassed. Ask gentle questions. Encourage critical thinking rather than issuing ultimatums.

Encourage critical thinking rather than issuing ultimatums. Watch for behavior changes. Sudden secrecy, financial stress, or emotional withdrawal may be red flags.

Sudden secrecy, financial stress, or emotional withdrawal may be red flags. Offer support, not control. Emphasize concern and care, not blame.

Emphasize concern and care, not blame. Know where to report. Encourage reporting suspected scams to the Attorney General’s Office, financial institutions, and appropriate authorities.

“Anyone can be targeted,” said Steven Reed, Consumer Protection Section Chief Counsel. “Together, through awareness, empathy, and open communication, we can prevent romance scams before they steal more hearts—and livelihoods.”

Romance scammers are skilled manipulators who exploit loneliness, grief, trust, and hope. Intelligence, education, and experience do not make someone immune. If you or someone you love may be involved in a romance scam, help is available. Early intervention can prevent financial loss and emotional harm.

To report a romance scam or for more information, call the Consumer Protection hotline at (800) 392-8222 or submit a complaint online at ago.mo.gov.

Just as the Consumer Protection Section exemplifies the Attorney General’s Office’s commitment to safeguarding Missourians, the Office is proud to be home to some of the state’s most skilled consumer-protection attorneys and investigators. These dedicated professionals investigate and prosecute deceptive and fraudulent practices, working tirelessly to hold bad actors accountable and secure justice for victims. Attorneys interested in joining this tradition of excellence and public service are encouraged to explore current opportunities at https://ago.mo.gov/about-us/job-opportunities/.