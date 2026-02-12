Oceanside Bombers select Valley Center Insurance Agency as the agency for Professional Liability Insurance

Alex Bane, MBA Valley Center Insurance Agency

Oceanside Bombers believe that Valley Center Insurance Agency will help the organization focus on community programs rather than liability and risk

Choosing Alex Bane, a former U.S. Marine, gives the Bombers disciplined, mission-first risk leadership—so our athletes can compete with confidence while we protect the program behind the scenes.” — Vernon Pertelle

OCEANSIDE, CA, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Oceanside Bombers today announced that Valley Center Insurance Agency has been selected as the organization’s provider for Professional Liability Insurance, reinforcing the Bombers’ commitment to strong operational protection and long-term organizational stability.“Securing the right professional liability coverage is an important step in protecting our organization, our leadership, our partners, the arena, events, and the work we do in the community,” said Vernon Pertelle, Managing Partner, Oceanside Bombers. “Valley Center Insurance Agency brings the professionalism, responsiveness, and strategic guidance we value—and we’re proud to partner with an agency that is veteran-owned and operated.”Valley Center Insurance Agency is a Southern California-based insurance agency providing guidance and coverage solutions across commercial lines, with a focus on helping organizations make informed, confident risk decisions. As a veteran-owned and operated business, the agency brings a service-first mindset and mission-driven accountability to every client relationship.The Bombers will be supported by Alex Bane, MBA, Account Executive at Valley Center Insurance Agency. With 16 years of experience in commercial lines insurance, Bane is recognized for combining disciplined execution with real-world business insight. A proud U.S. Marine veteran and MBA graduate, he brings tenacity, advanced financial acumen, and a decisive, make-it-happen mindset to every client relationship. His strength lies in translating complex risks into clear, actionable solutions—while relentlessly advocating for the long-term success of the businesses he serves.Beyond the boardroom, Bane is a devoted family man who values balance and perspective. Outside of work, he enjoys time on the golf course, at the beach, and on long walks with his dog. A true movie fanatic, he appreciates the power of a great story—whether on screen or in building lasting partnerships. Grounded, approachable, and results-driven, he leads with integrity and delivers with purpose.Media & Insurance ContactAlex Bane, MBACA License no. 0I91838Account Executive, Valley Center Insurance AgencyValley Center Office:27525 Valley Center Rd. Ste B, Valley Center, CA 92082Tel: (760) 749-0622Mobile: (619) 942-0545Fax: (760) 749-0628Text: (760) 227-7038Web: https://www.vciainc.com About Oceanside BombersThe Oceanside Bombers are dedicated to building a strong, values-driven organization rooted in leadership, accountability, and community impact.

