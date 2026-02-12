Oceanside Bombers select Valley Center Insurance Agency as the agency for Professional Liability Insurance
Oceanside Bombers believe that Valley Center Insurance Agency will help the organization focus on community programs rather than liability and risk
“Securing the right professional liability coverage is an important step in protecting our organization, our leadership, our partners, the arena, events, and the work we do in the community,” said Vernon Pertelle, Managing Partner, Oceanside Bombers. “Valley Center Insurance Agency brings the professionalism, responsiveness, and strategic guidance we value—and we’re proud to partner with an agency that is veteran-owned and operated.”
Valley Center Insurance Agency is a Southern California-based insurance agency providing guidance and coverage solutions across commercial lines, with a focus on helping organizations make informed, confident risk decisions. As a veteran-owned and operated business, the agency brings a service-first mindset and mission-driven accountability to every client relationship.
The Bombers will be supported by Alex Bane, MBA, Account Executive at Valley Center Insurance Agency. With 16 years of experience in commercial lines insurance, Bane is recognized for combining disciplined execution with real-world business insight. A proud U.S. Marine veteran and MBA graduate, he brings tenacity, advanced financial acumen, and a decisive, make-it-happen mindset to every client relationship. His strength lies in translating complex risks into clear, actionable solutions—while relentlessly advocating for the long-term success of the businesses he serves.
Beyond the boardroom, Bane is a devoted family man who values balance and perspective. Outside of work, he enjoys time on the golf course, at the beach, and on long walks with his dog. A true movie fanatic, he appreciates the power of a great story—whether on screen or in building lasting partnerships. Grounded, approachable, and results-driven, he leads with integrity and delivers with purpose.
Media & Insurance Contact
Alex Bane, MBA
CA License no. 0I91838
Account Executive, Valley Center Insurance Agency
Valley Center Office:
27525 Valley Center Rd. Ste B, Valley Center, CA 92082
Tel: (760) 749-0622
Mobile: (619) 942-0545
Fax: (760) 749-0628
Text: (760) 227-7038
Web: https://www.vciainc.com
About Oceanside Bombers
The Oceanside Bombers are dedicated to building a strong, values-driven organization rooted in leadership, accountability, and community impact.
Vernon Pertelle
Oceanside Bombers
+1 760-473-0368
info@oceansidebombers.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
