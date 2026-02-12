PS Homeboys presents PSMod4You Weekend with a series of events taking place February 12-14, 2026 in Palm Springs, CA.

Step Behind the Pink Doors for a PSMOD4YOU WEEKEND and learn why it’s the design & lifestyle destination in Palm Springs. Enjoy a casual, laid-back Sip & Shop event pairing Joshua Tree Brews with fellow Modernists at PS HomeBoys' Boutique. Thursday, Feb 12 wll feature a Book signing event from 6-9 PM with Author Bob Gross of “Star Tours: A Self-Guided Tour of Palm Springs Homes of Hollywood’s Golden Age”. Make Valentine’s Day Special PS HomeBoys' MOD4Cupid Mimosa Happy Hour celebrating our love for Modernism and Mid-Century Modern Design. PS HomeBoys will premier a new Atomic-inspired custom wallcovering, printed in any size for larger-than-life wall murals.

PS Homeboys’ PSMod4You Weekend will feature a variety of collaborations and exciting events planned for their two retail showrooms in Palm Springs, CA.

We couldn’t be more excited about PSMod4You events, which coincide with Valentine’s and Modernism’s opening weekend. With events we have designed to showcase PS HomeBoys’ love for our community.” — PS HomeBoys co-founders Jeremy and Niels

PALM SPRINGS, CA, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Palm Springs retailer PS HomeBoys , is announcing a series of events planned for their PSMod4You Weekend, February 12--15, 2026, which includes a fun mix of brand collaborations, sip and shops, and a special Cupid Social planned for Valentine’s Day.PS HomeBoys co-owners Jeremy Taylor and Niels Kosman shared, “We couldn’t be more excited about PSMod4You series of events which coincides with Valentine’s and Modernism’s opening weekend. With events we have designed to showcase PS HomeBoys’ love for our community, and to celebrate the essence of living a Mid-Century Modern lifestyle. We even added a bit of Cupid fun and excitement thrown in to entice our desert community.”2026 will celebrate their design showroom’s 6 anniversary since opening their iconic pink doors, and the third year since opening a second store. Known throughout Southern California for its outrageously bold and colorful mid-century modern designs, PS HomeBoys’ has two lifestyle stores who cater to providing mid-century enthusiasts, consumers and an array of design professionals with endless options for everything chic. From custom upholstery in an array of styles + colors, beautiful lighting, glamorous decor, lifestyle fashion, as well as an opportunity to discover original art and customized wallcovering.PS HomeBoys PSMod4You Weekend kicks off at The Mod Outdoor Lounge, in collaboration with Joshua Tree Brewing Company , on Thursday, Feb 12th to Saturday, Feb, 14, @The Boutique located at 230 N. Palm Canyon Drive, directly across the street from Modernism Week Camp. Creating the perfect spot to discover The Boutique’s casual laid-back Sip & Shop experience while tasting Joshua Tree Brews, and connecting with fellow Modernists. Followed by a Thursday evening Book signing event from 6-9 PM with Author Bob Gross of “Star Tours: A Self-Guided Tour of Palm Springs Homes of Hollywood’s Golden Age”.“Beyond the major influence that this city delivers for mid-century modern enthusiasts, the city comes alive for Modernism.” Marketing and events maven, Serena Martin, 24/7 Creative Agency , commented, “Each spring I look forward to being part of the magic that PS HomeBoys create for Modernism Week. From the quintessential lifestyle culture these two entrepreneurs cultivate, Jeremy and Niels are a big part of beating heart, that is Modernism's energetic vibe and they bring their community together. And they certainly influence and live the Palm Springs lifestyle and the amount of Club Kitsch fashion I find in their two stores is second to none!”On Saturday, Feb 14th, PS HomeBoys’ will host a special Mod For Cupid Mimosa Social from 12-3 PM, in their Design Showroom (108 S. Indian Canyon Drive). As a way to celebrate the holiday and to make Valentine’s Day special for tourists and their beloved desert community, who are celebrating Modernism Week’s opening time.PS HomeBoys invites guests to join them for a Mimosa Happy Hour celebrating our love for Modernism and Mid-Century Modern Design. During the Cupid Social Event PS HomeBoys’ design team will help guests explore their extensive showroom and premier several new curated wallpaper collections. "We are honored to be premiering Versace’s new Jungle design Wallcovering. It’s a wild touch for elevating your interiors, with a brown wallpaper depicting tropical palm leaves inspired by the iconic Jungle Dress. The chic motif is reminiscent of an escape to nature and breathes an air of wanderlust into the space.’’ Versace Wallcovering shared. The new Jungle wallcovering can be found in the entrance of PS HomeBoys Design Showroom, in a chic vignette in the front window.PS HomeBoys co-owner Niels Kosman, shares, “We also have a new Atomic inspired custom wall art that we printed on wallcovering. With our custom capabilities we can print any artwork for larger than life artwork and wall murals.” PS HomeBoys Design Showroom is known as one of the largest resources in Southern California for wallpaper and wallcovering options, with hundreds of designs available in a variety of sizes, colors, textures, materials and patterns – all with a wide range of prices to suit any budget. Their design team offers professional wallcovering installation services for both the end consumer, homeowners, as well as fellow interior designers, stagers, and vacation developers in the area.“We are proud to be a destination for Palm Springs and our nearby communities. Artfully blending an eclectic mix of modern furniture, home décor, wallcovering, and original art, with one-of-a-kind collectibles. The diversity that both of our one-stop-shops offer for all things chic means that our customers can curate their own personal lifestyle-look, that is entirely their own.” shared PS HomeBoys co-owner Jeremy Taylor.PS HomeBoys | Who We Are:PS HomeBoys is a fabulous lifestyle and design showroom in the heart of downtown Palm Springs. Step beyond our Pink Doors to shop a well-curated selection of indoor - outdoor furniture, accessories, home décor, gifts, and original art. Browse through an extensive wallpaper library to find that perfect look for any room.PS HomeBoys showroom offers 1000’s of items from every category imaginable. With new inventory that grows each and every month and a friendly staff that will help you to find everything you need to design your perfect living space.Offering cash & carry and delivery options for in-stock and made-to-order furnishings, PS HomeBoys also offers full remodeling, design and installation services, real estate, and staging throughout the desert communities and beyond. Visit their showroom today to make your space a reflection of YOU!PS Homeboys Design Showroom108 South Indian Canyon Palm Springs, CA, CA 92262The Boutique230 N. Palm Canyon Drive Palm Springs, CA, CA 92262ph: (760) 318-7388Info@pshomeboys.com

