Krzysztof Garlewicz Appears on Wall Street Today to Discuss Becoming a 'Financial Bodyguard' for Families and Businesses

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Krzysztof Garlewicz, financial strategist and founder of ProsperiFy, recently appeared as a featured guest on Wall Street Today. He spoke about guiding family-owned businesses through complexity, protecting long-term legacies, and helping clients make clearer decisions during times of financial and emotional stress.



Speaking with host Bob Guiney, Garlewicz introduced the concept of the “financial bodyguard,” a term he uses to describe his approach to advisory work. Instead of seeing himself as a product-driven financial professional, he described his work as strategic and collaborative, focused on bringing clarity to situations where different interests, advisors, and emotions meet.



“The financial services landscape is incredibly complex,” Garlewicz explained. “When you combine taxes, estate planning, legislation, and family dynamics, it can overwhelm even very successful people. My role is to slow things down, bring the right experts together, and help clients make better decisions.”



Garlewicz reflected on his early career in more transactional models before realizing that long-term value comes from understanding people and process, not speed or volume. He emphasized the importance of identifying a family’s “North Star” before implementing any strategy.



“You can’t treat every situation the same way,” he said. “Once you understand what truly matters to the family and where they’re headed, the right solutions become much clearer.”



A central theme of the conversation was Garlewicz’s work with family-owned businesses, which he described as uniquely vulnerable when business, money, and relationships overlap. He pointed out that emotions can make decision-making more complex and, when objectivity is lacking, raise the likelihood of conflict.



“When you mix family and finances, things can escalate quickly,” Garlewicz said. “That’s when having an outside, objective perspective becomes essential.”

Guiney observed that Garlewicz’s own family-oriented values inform his work. “Whether it’s kids arguing over ice cream or siblings navigating a business transition, the principle is the same,” Guiney said. “You have to step back and focus on what actually matters.”



Garlewicz shared an example of a family business facing an urgent IRS compliance issue due to a poorly planned transition. By slowing the process, coordinating with legal and tax professionals, and restoring communication, the family resolved the situation before it turned catastrophic.



“That’s when trust is built,” Garlewicz said. “Not by selling a solution, but by standing with clients when things are difficult and helping them move forward with clarity.”



As the conversation closed, Garlewicz emphasized that being a financial bodyguard means protecting more than just assets. It means safeguarding relationships, ensuring continuity, and supporting a long-term vision.



About Krzysztof Garlewicz:

Krzysztof Garlewicz is a financial strategist and founder of ProsperiFy, where he advises family-owned businesses and high-net-worth families on complex financial matters such as succession, estate planning, and business transitions. Known for his objective, collaborative approach, Garlewicz works with legal and tax professionals to help clients protect their legacy, maintain clarity, and make disciplined decisions that support long-term stability.

Legal Disclaimer:

