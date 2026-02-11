National Academy of Athletics Expands Beaufort and Chatham Youth Sports

BEAUFORT, SC, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- National Academy of Athletics (NAofA), a national leader in recreational youth sports programming, is proud to announce James Williams as franchisee for Beaufort and Chatham youth sports programs. This expansion strengthens NAofA's commitment to delivering accessible, affordable, and high-quality recreational programs to families throughout Beaufort County, South Carolina, and Chatham County, Georgia.As franchisee, Williams will lead the growth and execution of Beaufort and Chatham youth sports programs, working in partnership with schools, churches, municipalities, and community organizations to introduce inclusive, development-focused recreational sports opportunities for local families."I'm incredibly excited to welcome James Williams as our new franchisee for Beaufort and Chatham youth sports," said Aaron Lock, Founder and CEO of National Academy of Athletics. "This partnership opens the door to expanded, affordable, and high-quality youth sports opportunities for families across the Lowcountry. James's background in coaching and mentorship, strong community connections, and service-driven mindset make him a perfect fit for Team NAofA as we work with local organizations to bring structured, meaningful recreational sports programming to the community."Williams brings extensive experience in coaching and youth development, along with a deep commitment to creating impactful programming that supports kids both on and off the field."Bringing the National Academy of Athletics to the Beaufort–Chatham County area is deeply personal and rooted in my commitment to establishing long-term programs in the Lowcountry," said James Williams. "I've spent most of my life coaching, mentoring, and working alongside young people and families, and this territory allows me to help build strong, consistent programming that serves the community. This isn't just about sports—it's about partnership, access, and creating structured spaces where kids can grow with confidence, discipline, and purpose. I'm excited to work hand-in-hand with schools, churches, and local organizations to establish something that truly belongs to this community."National Academy of Athletics focuses on recreational youth sports that prioritize participation, positive coaching, and long-term development rather than early specialization or high-pressure competition. NAofA programs include camps, clinics, leagues, and school and community partnerships designed to help kids build confidence, skills, and a lifelong love of movement.New Beaufort and Chatham youth sports programs will be launching soon.For more information, visit:Chatham County: naofa.info/chatham-county Beaufort County: naofa.info/beaufort-county About the National Academy of AthleticsThe National Academy of Athletics (NAofA) is a leading provider of recreational youth sports programs dedicated to helping kids build skills, confidence, and a lifelong love of being active. Through partnerships with schools, municipalities, and community organizations, NAofA delivers inclusive, developmentally appropriate sports experiences that prioritize participation, positive coaching, and character development over competition. Guided by its proven talk.teach.PLAY!approach, NAofA creates accessible opportunities for children of all backgrounds to learn, grow, and thrive through sports while strengthening the communities it serves.

