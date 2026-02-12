New Clean Label Project Study Raises Concerns About Heavy Metals and Industrial Contaminants in Popular Dog Foods

Independent testing of 79 products finds dry dog food contains significantly higher levels of arsenic, lead, cadmium, and mercury than fresh or frozen dog food

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new study released today by Clean Label Project , a nonprofit organization dedicated to transparency in consumer product labeling, raises serious concerns about the presence of heavy metals and industrial contaminants in popular dog food products, particularly dry dog food.Key Findings:Dry dog food consistently contained the highest levels of heavy metals, including arsenic, lead, cadmium, and mercury.On average, dry dog food contained:- 5.7 times more arsenic than the average human-consumable product tested by Clean Label Project- 12.7 times more lead than human-consumable averages- More than 20 times more lead than fresh or frozen dog foodFresh or frozen dog food tested lowest for heavy metals, often below the average levels found in human food products.Elevated levels of acrylamide, a processing byproduct, and DEHP, a plastic-related phthalate, were found primarily in dry dog food.“Most pet owners assume the food they buy for their dogs is held to the same safety standards as human food, but that’s simply not true,” said Molly Hamilton, Executive Director of Clean Label Project. “Our findings show that many dry dog foods contain significantly higher levels of toxic heavy metals than fresh or frozen dog food and the average human-consumable product. Given that dogs often eat the same food every day, this raises important questions about long-term exposure and the need for greater transparency and stronger safety standards.”Because there are no comprehensive federal limits governing heavy metals and industrial contaminants in dog food, Clean Label Project compared dog food results to its historical testing database of more than 3,280 human food, beverage, and supplement products, analyzed using the same scientific methods. These comparisons are not regulatory thresholds, but provide important context for understanding relative exposure levels.Why It Matters:Heavy metals such as arsenic, lead, cadmium, and mercury are known to accumulate in the body over time, particularly in the liver and kidneys. Emerging research has linked long-term exposure to these contaminants with increased cancer risk in animals. Dogs already experience cancer at significantly higher rates than humans, making cumulative dietary exposure a critical concern.The report suggests that common ingredients used in dry and air-dried dog foods, including meat by-products, vitamin and mineral premixes, and certain grains and seafood, may contribute to elevated contaminant levels.“Greater transparency in ingredient sourcing and manufacturing, independent testing, and updated federal safety standards are essential to rebuilding trust in the pet food industry,” Hamilton said. “Until those safeguards are in place, we encourage consumers to dig into the data, ask manufacturers how their products are tested, and consider food formats that may reduce long-term exposure to harmful contaminants.”The Dog Food Category Insights Report analyzed 79 top-selling dog food products across dry, air-dried/freeze-dried, and fresh/frozen formats. In partnership with an independent, ISO 17025–accredited laboratory, Clean Label Project conducted more than 11,000 individual tests for contaminants including arsenic, lead, cadmium, mercury, acrylamide, and plastic-associated phthalates.The full report, including methodology and a list of products evaluated, is available at https://cleanlabelproject.org/dog-food-study/ About Clean Label ProjectClean Label Project is a nonprofit dedicated to promoting transparency in consumer product labeling and holding manufacturers accountable through independent testing for environmental and industrial contaminants. The organization's mission is to uncover hidden risks associated with environmental contaminants and toxins found in everyday products, with the guiding principle that reducing contaminants is critical to safeguarding long-term health.

